Blake Shelton Blushes Talking About the Love Song He Wrote for Gwen Stefani

Music stars Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have a cute love story. They met on the set of The Voice, bonded while going through their respective divorces, and are now married. Shelton even wrote a love song for Stefani. He later blushed while talking about it.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have worked together

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton perform onstage at the 2020 Grammys | Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are famous for making different genres of music, but the pop star and country crooner have found enough commonalities to collaborate with each other.

In 2016, Shelton released the song “Go Ahead and Break My Heart,” featuring Stefani. Two years later, she returned the favor with “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” featuring Shelton.

They’ve also released duets together. Notably, they sing together on the songs “Happy Anywhere” and “Nobody but You.”

Blake Shelton blushed while talking about the love song he wrote for Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton has written numerous songs throughout his career, and he even penned a romantic song for Gwen Stefani ahead of their July 2021 wedding.

“Gwen’s been pretty hard on me the last few years as far as … she doesn’t think I write enough music,” Shelton said in an interview with Jenna Bush Hager for Today. “So I thought, ‘You know what? I’m gonna take this opportunity to write a song for her as my vows.’”

Bush Hager read aloud some of the lyrics to the song, “We Can Reach the Stars.” She suddenly asked if Shelton was blushing, and he admitted he was “a little bit.”

The country star added, “Actually, yesterday I was driving to work, and I played the song. And I remember thinking, ‘Wow, I did it. I wrote a song for my wife.’ No one can ever take that away. Any time we get into an argument or whatever, I’ll just put that on in the background.”

There was ‘not a dry eye in the house’ when he performed the song

Blake Shelton ended up performing “We Can Reach the Stars” at his wedding to Gwen Stefani. TV host Carson Daly, who officiated the nuptials, recalled in an interview with the Today show that Shelton’s song moved everyone to tears.

“Blake starts by saying, ‘You know, Gwen’s always given me a hard time about not writing enough songs, so I wrote a song,” Daly recalled. “Guitar comes in frame, stool. Next thing you know — he wrote her a song — he sings her a song while he’s crying that he wrote specifically for her … Not a dry eye in the house.”

According to Daly, he also suggested that the famous couple write their own vows instead of repeating canned phrases. “They were really reluctant to do that, but … it’s two of the best songwriters in the world — we want to hear your words,” Daly explained.

Looking back, Shelton and Stefani likely don’t regret that decision.

