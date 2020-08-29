Blake Shelton Called Out Ellen DeGeneres on Her Show for Giving Him a Gift and Apparently Taking It Back

As more and more reports come out about Ellen DeGeneres and her eponymous daytime talk show, fans have been looking back at some of the most talked-about interviews on the program.

One that sticks out features Blake Shelton calling out the famed TV host for not giving him a gift she previously promised. Though they laughed and joked through the moment, fans have been looking at the interview in a new light due to the allegations surrounding DeGeneres. Ahead, get a recap of the moment and more on the latest drama involving the talk show host.

Blake Shelton called out Ellen DeGeneres over a gift

The interview dates back to December 2019, when Shelton went on the show to give updates on his life and career. At one point in the interview, DeGeneres mentioned a gift she had given him the last time he appeared on the show — a clock featuring his and Gwen Stefani’s faces. It was supposed to symbolize that time was ticking away and that Shelton and Stefani, who began dating in 2015, needed to get engaged.

“Remember that clock I gave you? To remind you, time is ticking,” DeGeneres asked around the 3:15 mark.

“But you didn’t give it to me. I walked backstage and somebody back there was like ‘Hey, thanks for being on the show, can I have that?’ and they took it. And I haven’t seen it,” Shelton replied. “So time didn’t really start ticking at that moment.”

DeGeneres seemed to have no idea that that had happened as she asked “We haven’t given it to you? Well, that’s not right, why do we need it?”

Shelton then called out DeGeneres for recycling the clock and giving it to another guest, as she pushed back and said, “No, no!” But then she doubled back and mentioned that she had indeed given a clock to Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez and that it had worked. “Now she’s engaged,” she continued before changing the subject.

The ‘Ellen’ interview is 1 of many that fans have dug up in recent weeks

Although Shelton and DeGeneres overall seemed to be having fun, fans have been giving the interview the side-eye due to recent reports surrounding The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

DeGeneres has been under fire for months after social media users went public in March with the worst stories they’d ever heard about her. Those accounts led to several bombshell exposés where numerous staffers described DeGeneres as mean and claimed she allegedly fostered a toxic work environment on her show. After the allegations, fans have been looking at everything she’s done in a new light, including some of her old interviews that featured awkward or tense moments.

Amid the backlash from the accusations, DeGeneres sent an apology memo to her staff, and the show wound up firing three top producers after an investigation into the misconduct allegations. DeGeneres herself has not publicly acknowledged the controversy, but sources have claimed she’s allegedly distraught and has even considered quitting the show.

“She feels she can’t go on and the only way to recover her personal brand from this is to shut down the show,” an insider previously explained to The Daily Mail. “The truth is she knew what was going on — it’s her show. The buck stops with her. She can blame every executive under the sun — but Ellen is ultimately the one to blame.”

Rumors have swirled that James Corden could be selected to replace DeGeneres should she choose not to return to the show. But those reports have not been confirmed just yet. Stay tuned with us for updates as they become available.

