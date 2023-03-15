Blake Shelton Did Not Cry Filming Season 23 Auditions of ‘The Voice’ Because He’s ‘a Man’

Season 23 of The Voice is currently airing on NBC, and it will be Blake Shelton‘s last season on the show as a coach. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Shelton discussed his emotions regarding his last season on The Voice. During the interview, Shelton admitted he didn’t feel the need to cry during auditions for the show because he’s “a man.”

Blake Shelton | Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Blake Shelton did not cry at the start of season 23 of ‘The Voice’

Season 23 of The Voice premiered on NBC on March 6. This year, Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, and Chance the Rapper are coaches.

At the start of each season, contestants audition in front of the coaches who are turned around. If multiple coaches decide to turn their chairs and select the contestant, the contestant must then pick a coach’s team to join.

Auditions for new seasons of The Voice are filmed in advance, and later episodes are aired live and feature voting by viewers.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Shelton discussed his time on the show and what filming the auditions for season 23 of The Voice was like.

“There’s been a few moments, especially in the Blind Auditions, it dawned on me ‘That’s it, I’m never gonna beg somebody to be on my team again. Never going to hit this button again,'” Shelton said.

He added, “No, I didn’t cry or anything. Because I don’t cry. I’m a man.”

Blake Shelton thinks he could be ’emotional’ at the end of ‘The Voice’ season

Even though Shelton insisted he does not cry, the country singer and famed coach of The Voice does think the end of the season will be difficult for him.

“It’s probably going to be an emotional night, that last night,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “I mean, my god it’s been 23 seasons, 12 years, and I met my wife on there. Just everything good that could come from something like that, I maxed it out.”

For right now, Shelton has come to terms with the fact he is leaving The Voice.

“I don’t think it’s really going to hit me until the last episode. Because when you’re in it, you’re in it,” he said.

Why Blake Shelton is leaving ‘The Voice’

Currently, Shelton is the longest-running coach on The Voice and the only coach to have been with the show since its first season.

The country singer announced his plans to leave the show in 2022, making season 23 his last season on The Voice.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Shelton expanded on why he decided to leave The Voice after its current season. The singer admitted that his primary reason for leaving the show is to spend more time with his wife Gwen Stefani and his three step-children.

“The whole reason I’m even stepping away from The Voice is so I can just be there more, and that’s what I’m gonna do,” Shelton said.

New episodes of The Voice air on NBC on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.