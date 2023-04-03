Blake Shelton Gets a Little Cheeky Celebrating a Major Milestone for Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani both have busy careers, but the spouses are there to support each other as much as possible. Shelton recently showed love for his wife by surprising her with a birthday party for her makeup line, GXVE Beauty, during a stop on his “Back to the Honky Tonk” Tour. In a video from the party, Shelton can be seen getting a little cheeky with Stefani’s photo on a banner.

Blake Shelton joined Gwen Stefani for a celebration of GXVE Beauty

Stefani launched her beauty brand in March 2022. In honor of the GXVE’s first birthday, Shelton and some of Stefani’s crew, including their mutual friend and fellow musician Kara Britz, put together a surprise party themed around the makeup. Stefani shared a video of the March 24 party on Instagram.

The room featured black, white, and red balloons and a giant banner that read “Happy 1st Year GXVE” alongside an image of Stefani applying lipstick. Some GXVE products were scattered on a table around a GXVE cake with edible makeup products on top.

Stefani was in total disbelief as a party guest handed her a glass of champagne. She gushed over the decor and how nice it was of the group to host the intimate gathering. Stefani cut the cake and passed out slices to everyone. And speaking of intimate, one moment in the clip showed Shelton sticking his tongue out in a messy kiss with Stefani’s photo on the banner. He walked away with a big laugh.

“I literally cannot believe @karabritz put together a surprise first bday for @gxvebeauty !! I could not dream this up — Kara, u and the GXVER community along w my love for makeup is why I started this brand [white heart emoji] gx,” Stefani captioned the video.

Stefani returned the favor by supporting Shelton at the end of his tour

The next night, Shelton finished his tour in Buffalo, New York. Stefani showed her support by joining him on stage for a few songs. She performed No Doubt’s hit “Don’t Speak,” as well as two of their duets: “Nobody but You” and “Happy Anywhere.” The performances included a hug, a kiss, and some sweet hand-holding between the couple.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s relationship, from ‘The Voice’ to their Oklahoma wedding

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani met on The Voice in 2014 when Stefani joined as a coach for season 7. The two bonded over their experiences with divorce and became close friends. By 2015, the friendship turned into something more. They dated for the next five years before announcing their engagement in 2020.

Shelton and Stefani finally tied the knot at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch on July 3, 2021. Shelton became a devoted stepfather to Stefani’s three sons, Apollo, Zuma, and Kingston. Meanwhile, Stefani moved to Shelton’s ranch, where they hope to soon have a quiet life together.

Fans of Blake Shelton can see more of his silly antics on The Voice Season 23 — his final time coaching on the show.