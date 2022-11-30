Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Cook ‘Complicated’ Dishes Every Christmas

One of the exciting parts of the holidays is food. Blake Shelton talked about his Christmas tradition in the kitchen. He and Gwen Stefani like to take risks!

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani released Christmas music

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton | Getty Images/Getty Images for Children’s Diabetes Foundation

The singers are really into the holiday. They have released Christmas music separately and together.

Stefani released an album called You Make It Feel Like Christmas in 2017. The title shares the name of the song, which is a duet with her husband.

Shelton released an album called Cheers, It’s Christmas in 2012. In 2022, he’s releasing a deluxe version of it, which includes three new songs.

“During the holidays I always celebrate traditions and add new things, so cheers to some new music,” Shelton said in a statement, according to American Songwriter. “After all, what is Christmas without it? I just want to thank everyone for including my music in your festive playlists all these years. It really is ‘the most wonderful time of the year.’”

Blake Shelton reveals his cooking tradition with Gwen Stefani

The couple does a lot more than sing to celebrate the holiday. Shelton said in a clip for NBC’s Christmas in Rockefeller Center special, according to Us Weekly, that they switch things up in the kitchen.

“Gwen and I, our tradition has become cooking during Christmas — and not just like your normal, typical [dishes],” he said. “But we always challenge ourselves and try to come up with a different, weird, complicated, difficult thing to cook every year. It started one year [when] she wanted to do a beef Wellington, which is not easy, by the way.”

The couple tries something new every year. The country singer talked about the food you would expect on their family dinner table too.

“Gwen’s family, there’s a lot of Italian blood in her family,” he explained. “And so there’s tons of pastas and there’s a reason that I have a chin like a stork the last five years. It’s because I’m hanging out with the Stefanis now.”

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton cooked Timpano last year

Fans got a glimpse of this tradition in 2021 on social media. Stefani shared that they were making Timpano, which is an Italian baked dish filled with pasta, rice, or potatoes.

They shared a video of Stefani with the ingredients in front of her. She chose past for the Timpano. Another video showed Shelton pulling the meal out of the oven and carefully turning over the pot to plate it. He was successful, and everyone cheered.

The couple also shared a video of Shelton singing before cutting into the Timpano. Fans will have to wait and see what they’ll cook up this year.

