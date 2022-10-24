Blake Shelton Once Called Miranda Lambert ‘Complicated’ When They Were Married

Musicians Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton took the country music world by storm when they married in 2011. Before the couple divorced in 2015, their relationship received widespread attention from the media and fans. In a 2015 interview with Marie Claire, Lambert admitted that Shelton thought she was “complicated.”

Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Blake Shelton called Miranda Lambert ‘complicated’

Shelton and Lambert began dating in 2006. They became engaged in 2010 and married in 2011. When they married, both Lambert and Shelton were big names in country music.

In a 2015 interview with Marie Claire, Lambert told the magazine that Shelton thought she was “complicated.”

“Blake says I’m complicated, but, I mean, all girls are,” Lambert said.

When asked by Marie Claire about what he meant by that, Shelton answered, “She was like, ‘What the hell is that supposed to mean?’ But it is the best way I know to describe her. Holy s***, man. That’s what I admire about her. Her complications.”

Shelton then admitted that he thought Lambert had trouble delegating in her career.

“At some point, she’s going to need to divvy out some responsibility,” the singer told Marie Claire.

The two country singers initially pushed back against divorce rumors

Speaking with Marie Claire, Lambert revealed that she thought of Shelton as her “perfect match.” The singer-songwriter then went into detail about how she and Shelton balanced each other out.

“I’m not sunshine and roses. Blake’s the happiest person on the planet. He pulls me out of my darkness,” Lambert told Marie Claire.

At the time, divorce rumors were starting to swirl around the former couple. In the interview with Marie Claire, Shelton and Lambert both pushed back against those rumors.

“Literally everything is the best about being married,” Lambert said.

Shelton told Marie Claire, “At least come up with a new spin. Go back to the baby stuff. There is a possibility she could be pregnant one day. Or I could be drunk in public. That could actually happen. But divorce, that’s outlandish to us.”

Blake Shelton admired Miranda Lambert’s work ethic

In the interview with Marie Claire, Shelton shared how much he admired Lambert’s work ethic as a country singer and businesswoman.

“I’ve seen her grow from a 21-year-old girl trying to make it in country music to this accomplished woman who is literally creating an empire. She’s confident now. But she is still out there trying to conquer. Because goddang, she loves it,” Shelton said.

He continued, “I don’t see how anybody handles as much as she handles. Money doesn’t mean much to Miranda. Accomplishing her goals does. You’ll never see her in a sports car. If you saw the house we’re living in, you’d laugh.”

Shelton is now married to singer Gwen Stefani, and Lambert went on to marry former NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin.

