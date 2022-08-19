Blake Shelton Owns 10 Pairs of the ‘Exact Same’ Cowboy Boots

Blake Shelton has been at the forefront of the country music scene for more than 20 years. His first hit was 2001’s single “Austin” from his first, self-titled album. It spent five weeks on the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart.

He’s also been a coach on The Voice since 2011, the only coach to be on all 22 seasons of the hit reality TV show. In a recent interview, the country crooner revealed he loves cowboy boots, especially one particular brand.

Chances are you’ll see Blake Shelton wearing a special brand of boots

An interviewer on NBC’s Today Show asked the singer how many pairs of boots he owns. “I probably own about 10 pairs, but they’re all the exact same boot.”

Shelton didn’t say what boots he prefers, but celebrity watchers have come to know his preferred footwear very well.

BootSpy states the boots are Lucchese Bootmaker Charles Western leather cowboy boots. The toes are pointed, heels are slim, and the upper part of the boot mimics the appearance of alligator skin. The brand touts itself as upscale and 100% handmade.

Blake Shelton’s lucky boots?

Those boots must be Shelton’s lucky footwear. People magazine named him the Sexiest Man Alive in 2017, a title he couldn’t wait to boast about to fellow The Voice judge Adam Levine.

He credits then-girlfriend (now wife) Gwen Stefani for embracing his title. But it wasn’t always so.

The country crooner, who towers above most people at 6’5,” once believed himself to be a bit chubby as a kid.

“I think to describe myself as a child, one word comes to mind. And that’s fat. People say I haven’t changed since before I made it. And I’m still fat today. That’s proof!”

Blake Shelton’s style

The singer’s sense of style has certainly changed over the years.

In 2001, he was decked out in a mullet and cowboy hat. He would also sport a beard.

By the time he landed on The Voice, Shelton had transformed into a fashionable adult with a full beard, shorter cut, and his comfortable flannel shirt. Fans might see a jacket over the shirt. On the set of his People shoot, a button-down monochrome shirt was his fashion of the day.

On the show, he frequently wears monochromatic outfits, such as a signature black suit, when he’s busy judging performances and coaching his mentees.

His style transformation over the years showcases how he has matured as a person from his younger days to now.

Blake Shelton’s songs and albums matured along with him

Shelton’s first hit was “Austin.” He says, even 20 years later, the song is still a cornerstone for his live shows on tour, according to People.

2011 was a banner year for the country crooner. He married fellow superstar Miranda Lambert. The two released a song, “Over You,” which won song of the year at the Country Music Awards in 2012, notes The List.

Then came The Voice. Another fateful decision in Shelton’s life was joining the reality TV show. It was here that he met his current wife, Gwen Stefani. The couple wed in 2021 after dating for several years.

The pair have fun raising Stefani’s three kids with Shelton as a stepdad. Good Housekeeping says he’s taking his new parenting role in stride and with pride.

“I have a stepfather in my life who’s one of my heroes. I love my stepfather and I look up to him and he’s like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life for how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be. And I take it very serious.”

