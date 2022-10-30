‘The Voice’: What Blake Shelton Plans to Do After His Season 23 Exit

Blake Shelton is leaving The Voice behind and moving on to other things. Earlier in October, the veteran coach revealed that the upcoming 23rd season would be his last. And though Shelton’s exit will mark the end of a 12-year era, it should free up plenty of time to shift his focus elsewhere. Here’s what the country singer plans to do after he leaves The Voice, according to a source and Shelton himself.

Why is Blake Shelton leaving ‘The Voice’?

As longtime fans of The Voice know, Shelton has been a coach since the very beginning. After Adam Levine left in 2019, he became the only coach to appear in every single season since the competition’s debut in 2011. However, his coaching streak will come to an end next year. Shelton announced via a statement on social media that it’s time for him to step away from The Voice — a decision he wrestled with “for a while.”

“This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me,” his statement read. “It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew, and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week.”

Fans will surely miss Shelton on The Voice, but he has some other projects coming down the pipe.

How Blake Shelton will spend his time after leaving ‘The Voice’

A source recently revealed to Entertainment Tonight that Shelton would start “focusing on other projects both personally and professionally” after he leaves The Voice.

“Blake will continue to focus on The Voice through the new season and also his new show, Barmageddon, music, his 2023 tour and — of course — his family and life on his farm,” they said.

Shelton and his longtime pal, Carson Daly, host of The Voice, are set to appear in Barmageddon, a game show taking place at Shelton’s Ole Red bar in Nashville. The show will see celebrities participate in classic and chaotic bar games as Shelton performs live music and Daly serves up drinks. Meanwhile, WWE star Nikki Bella will host. Barmageddon premieres on USA Network on Dec. 5.

In addition to his television appearances, Shelton recently announced his Back to the Honky Tonk Tour, taking place in February and March 2023. The “God’s Country” singer told ET that he’s excited to perform live shows again.

“All I ever consider myself was a country singer,” Shelton admitted. “I love country music, and that’s on my horizon — from a career standpoint — just keeping that thing going and having songs on the radio and being able to go out and tour and play. That’s what I do. I am a country singer.”

Blake Shelton hopes to settle down with Gwen Stefani’ sooner than later’

Shelton has yet to announce a full-on retirement from music and TV. However, he did share last year that he looks forward to someday leading a simpler life with his wife, Gwen Stefani, whom he met on The Voice.

“I mean, [Gwen and I have] both pretty much taken it to the limit as far as our careers go and touring and now the television thing,” he told Hoda Kotb on Today, as seen above. “It’s been fortunate to accomplish a lot of things. But, hopefully, at some point, we get a chance to live some life.”

For now, fans can continue to watch Blake Shelton on The Voice Season 22. New episodes air on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Next-day streaming is also available on Peacock.