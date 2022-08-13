Blake Shelton Said Gwen Stefani Doesn’t Think He Writes Enough: ‘She’s Been Pretty Hard on Me’

Blake Shelton took the country music world by storm in the early 2000s. Since then, he has released numerous hit singles. Shelton also mentors rising talents on the competition show The Voice. Despite his many career accomplishments, he once revealed that his wife, singer Gwen Stefani, doesn’t think he writes enough music. Shelton shared how he responded.

What did Gwen Stefani say about Blake Shelton’s songwriting?

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ on Apr. 13, 2020 | NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

In March 2021, Gwen Stefani appeared on DJ Khaled’s The First One podcast, where she mentioned Shelton doesn’t often write songs these days.

“I wish he would write with me, but he doesn’t really write anymore. We’ve actually written three songs together. We wrote a Christmas song together, and then we wrote two other songs,” Stefani said.

“But he just doesn’t like writing that much. It makes me so mad.”

The country star addressed the situation

Months later, Shelton addressed Stefani’s comment during a Today interview with Jenna Bush Hager.

“Gwen’s been pretty hard on me the last few years as far as … she doesn’t think I write enough music,” he revealed. “So I thought, ‘You know what? I’m gonna take this opportunity to write a song for her as my vows.’”

The song Shelton wrote is “We Can Reach the Stars,” which he sang to Stefani at their July 2021 wedding. TV host Carson Daly, who officiated the ceremony, recalled the emotional event.

“Blake starts by saying, ‘You know, Gwen’s always given me a hard time about not writing enough songs, so I wrote a song,” Daly explained on the Today show. “Guitar comes in frame, stool. Next thing you know — he wrote her a song — he sings her a song while he’s crying that he wrote specifically for her … Not a dry eye in the house.”

Shelton also joked to Bush Hager: “Anytime we get into an argument or whatever, I’ll just put that [song] on in the background.”

Fans can listen to “We Can Reach the Stars” in the deluxe edition of Shelton’s album Body Language, which came out in December 2021.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have collaborated together

Although Blake Shelton isn’t enthusiastic about writing music, he doesn’t shy away from working with Gwen Stefani in other ways.

For example, he’s a regular coach on The Voice, and she coaches on the show occasionally. During the seasons when Stefani appears, the couple gets to work closely together.

Since they began dating in late 2015, Shelton and Stefani have also collaborated musically. In 2016, the pop star was featured in Shelton’s song “Go Ahead and Break My Heart.” And in 2018, she released a Christmas song, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” featuring the country singer. The pair has also released duets, including “Happy Anywhere” and “Nobody but You.”

