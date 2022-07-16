Blake Shelton Shares With Fans 1 Big Regret About His Music

Blake Shelton found success as a country music star, but he still has one regret about his musical career. And he revealed his remorse to fans on social media. What did Shelton say he wished would have happened differently regarding his music? And what has he disclosed about the possibility of retiring?

Blake Shelton moved to Nashville as a teenager with dreams of writing country music songs

Born in Oklahoma in 1976, Shelton left behind his summer job as a roofer to head for Nashville. Still a teenager, he dreamed of becoming a songwriter for the area’s icons. But he eventually became a country music star himself with a self-titled debut album and hit songs like “Austin.”

Through three marriages and two divorces, he’s delighted fans with a string of number ones in his career. Still, there was one song The Voice coach always loved that never was released as a single, and he recently said it’s a big regret.

Blake Shelton regrets his song ‘I Don’t Care’ was never a single

Back in the day I wanted this song to be a single so bad I put it on 2 different albums. We never got to it and I still regret it. Thought I’d dig it out for y'all. It’s called "I Don’t Care." pic.twitter.com/eRKD6yPEE5 — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) June 30, 2022

On Twitter, Shelton shared a video of himself, seated with a guitar and singing a song he knew wouldn’t be familiar to every follower.

“Back in the day I wanted this song to be a single so bad I put it on [two] different albums,” Shelton revealed in the caption. “We never got to it and I still regret it. Thought I’d dig it out for y’all. It’s called ‘I Don’t Care.'”

The lyrics are about a person who is saying they don’t care that an ex is moving on but seems to be feeling otherwise. For instance, Shelton sings, “Guess I forgot again for a second there / That I don’t care.”

His friend, Carson Daly, commented on the share, praising the latest version of the song. He wrote, “[Two] things stick out- this acoustic version is killer & timing is everything. The story, lyrics & your voice hit home waaay more now than back then. Release it this way & see if 3rd time’s a charm.”

Blake Shelton feels his retirement from music is ‘coming’

Blake Shelton Just Shared Details About His Retirement From Music https://t.co/pCvgxteGap — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) March 7, 2022

After two decades of a successful career, Shelton said he knows it can’t “go on forever.” He feels his retirement from music is on the horizon, and he’ll presumably settle into a quieter wife with Gwen Stefani when that day comes.

“It’s always over at some point and I’ve always been prepared for that and I’ve braced myself for it,” he confessed (per Country Now). “And I learned to accept it a few years ago, maybe three or four or five years ago that it’s coming.”

He said he wants to “make great records” and offered, “The moment that I feel like I’m really not that relevant anymore, I don’t think I want to make them anymore.”

“… When it’s my time to make room for somebody else, the last thing I want to do is keep them screaming to keep my spot,” he declared.

