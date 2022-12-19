‘Bling Empire’: DJ and Gamer Freya Fox Rumored to Join the Cast

Gamer and DJ Freya Fox posed in pictures with EDM artist and Netflix’s Bling Empire star, Kim Lee, leading fans to believe she might join the cast for season 4.

Fans think DJ Freya Fox might join ‘Bling Empire’

In December 2022, former professional gamer turned DJ Freya Fox, and Bling Empire star Kim Lee performed EDM sets at the Los Angeles-based music, art, and food festival, LA3C.

They posed together for pictures and have since followed each other on social media.

Freya Fox ? x @OfficialKimlee x @hotimportnights . Posing for @GettyImages at our trailers at @LA3Cofficial



She absolutely killed it at her set! Great job ? pic.twitter.com/3nhBQ6g3D1 — Freya Fox ?️‍?DJ @LA3C (@freyafoxtv) December 12, 2022

Additionally, they frequently comment on one another’s posts, leading fans to believe the artist might join the cast next season.

Fans gathered in a Reddit thread to discuss the possible addition, with one user noting the two were photographed “in close friendship-like poses” at the festival. They also pointed out the online activity between DJs. While some wouldn’t mind her joining the cast, others feel the group is already “fine” and believe changing the squad in any way will affect the chemistry.

Kim Lee opened up about the lost relationship with her father during season 1

During the first season, Kim was introduced as a DJ who recently secured a coveted residency at the Las Vegas-based Wynn Hotel.

She mainly stayed away from the drama, although it appeared she wasn’t the biggest fan of Christine Chiu either and opened up about not having her father in her life. Kim’s mom preferred not to talk about it, but she got inspired to locate her dad after a conversation with Kevin Kreider.

LA!! There’s nothing like performing in your hometown. Thank you for your energy last night. I had an amazing time and I hope you did too. Special thank you to @LA3Cofficial @hotimportnights pic.twitter.com/ZMmFR6p331 — ᴋɪᴍ ʟᴇᴇ (@OfficialKimlee) December 12, 2022

The model, born in South Korea but raised in Pennsylvania with a white family, admitted he had difficulty dealing with his past as he didn’t understand why his parents placed him for adoption.

After coming to terms with it during a hypnotherapy session, he decided to help Kim get into contact with her dad. Kevin and their mutual friend Kane Lim thought they tracked him down in North Carolina. However, they discovered he died two years before filming. They felt bonded by the situation, and Kevin attempted to woo her.

Kim’s storyline also revolved around a short-lived romance with Kevin Kreider

After initially ghosting him for their first date, she agreed to another, and it appeared the two developed a connection.

However, Kane told her about the model’s previous hookup, upsetting Kim as she thought he might just be a player. It also annoyed Kevin, who believed Kane wanted to stir up drama because he claimed the encounter happened before he started pursuing his co-star.

Wanting to prove she could trust him, Kevin agreed to take a polygraph test. He passed while she failed a question about seeing a future with him, ending their short-lived romance. She moved on with actor Lewis Tan, making Kevin jealous as he thought she didn’t want a relationship.

However, the model got closer to Christine, who surprised the model by reuniting him with his ex-girlfriend Devon Diep. The two decided they wanted to work on their relationship again, while Kim isn’t sure of her future with Lewis as he seems to have a wandering eye. All three seasons of Bling Empire are streaming on Netflix.