‘Bling Empire: New York’: Are Dorothy Wang and Ari Still Together?

Bling Empire: New York and reality TV star Dorothy Wang began seeing Ari Kourkoumelis, and the two apparently hit it off. However, the season ended without clarifying if they started dating or not. Are Dorothy and Ari still together?

Dorothy Wang and Ari Kourkoumelis have called it quits after ‘Bling Empire: New York’

A storyline in Bling Empire: New York revolved around Dorothy Wang’s love life. After giving someone she met at a charity a chance, the reality TV star hit it off with Aristidis “Ari” Kourkoumelis during a cast trip to the Bahamas.

They continued seeing each other in New York when she and the lawyer went on a pizza date. The pair connected, and she eventually met his dad. When the first season concluded, they hadn’t officially begun dating, and the future of their romance was left on a cliffhanger.

According to Page Six, the couple stayed in touch for a couple of months after filming ended before deciding to go their separate ways in the spring of 2021 permanently.

Dorothy nor Ari have publicly commented about the breakup, but a source told the publication that their split came down to incompatibility. The relationship’s ending might become a storyline during the second season, which hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Dorothy had beef with Kane Lim in ‘Bling Empire’ Season 2

The Rich Kids of Beverly Hills star appeared on the flagship Los Angeles-based Bling Empire, where she had a run-in with Kane Lim.

Even though he initially wanted a friendship, she preferred not to acknowledge him due to his interactions with one of her friends.

The two attempted to discuss their differences at lunch, but Kane walked away, believing they didn’t need to become friends. Viewers caught back up with her in New York, where she introduced them to another wealthy group.

However, Dorothy quickly found herself in drama when she wasn’t impressed with Deborah Valdez-Hung’s party. Additionally, she butts heads with Richard Chang, perceiving him as “too pushy” and using him for her connections.

Dorothy’s father is a self-made billionaire

Dorothy’s father became a self-made billionaire after getting into the business of building condominiums following a relocation from Taiwan to Los Angeles.

He also founded a China-based real estate firm, Golden Eagle International, specializing in malls and office buildings. In 2022, Forbes named him the 848th wealthiest person in the world due to his then-reported net worth of $3.4 billion.

Dorothy went to the University of Southern California and earned a real estate license. The California native previously worked at The Agency alongside actor and reality star Kyle Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky.

In 2014, she made her reality TV debut on E! ’s reality series Rich Kids of Beverly Hills, which followed 20-ish year-olds who became millionaires by inheritance as an original cast member. During the fourth and final season, which aired in 2016, Dorothy also served as a producer. Additionally, she was featured on Famously Single in 2017 before her Bling Empire appearance in season 2. Bling Empire is streaming on Netflix.