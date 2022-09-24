‘Bling Empire’ Season 3 Trailer Teases Return of Andrew Gray and ‘Selling Sunset’ Star

Netflix reality TV hit Bling Empire returns for season 3 and will feature most of the same faces, a few returning ones, including Andrew Gray, and new ones such as Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause.

Andrew Gray returns to ‘Bling Empire’ for season 3

Season 2 of Bling Empire ended with a cliffhanger as Kelly Mi Li’s ex-boyfriend Andrew Gray showed up at Anna Shay’s house after not appearing in much of the season. The trailer for season 3 doesn’t include the conversation that happened following his arrival, but the two attend a party together, shocking much of the cast, including his ex.

Kelly’s current relationship status is unclear, but the upcoming season will touch on it as a scene featured in the trailer depicts Kane Lim telling his friend about a dating profile he made on her behalf. “I wanna get you laid!” He joked. Kelly appeared to take his advice as another scene showed her enjoying her time with a male suitor in a pool.

The Bling Empire cast reacts to watching Kelly and Andrew’s relationship: “I didn’t know he was like that.”



Plus, Kelly and Andrew talk about how they’ve changed pic.twitter.com/koNr01dUfS — Netflix (@netflix) January 25, 2021

Additionally, the trailer promised viewers would catch up on Kane’s relationship with Kevin Kreider as the two had a falling out last season. The friends seem to work out their differences with the help of a professional who encourages them to “hug it out” afterward.

Even though he patched things up with Kane, the model is still on bad terms with former fling Kim Lee. After her lie detector test proved that she didn’t want to get into a romantic relationship with him, they haven’t gotten back on the right foot.

‘Selling Sunset’ star Chrishell Stause also appears in ‘Bling Empire’ Season 3

During season 3, they appear to continue to bump heads as Kevin questions why she arrived at a party with someone on her arm after telling him she didn’t want to date anyone.

She appeared to answer, “you’re not my type!” Drama is also brewing between Jaime Xie and Christine Chiu, the latter of whom previously got into it with Anna, as the trailer included a tense conversation between the reality stars.

Before she was selling luxury homes on #SellingSunset, Chrishell Stause was in the market for love…and almost on #TheBachelorette? pic.twitter.com/LnuRRGilji — E! News (@enews) October 29, 2020

Christine bluntly asks Jaime if she’s listening, to which the fashion blogger calls her out for repeatedly lying about something. The upcoming season will also feature a car accident that Kevin’s involved in and a heated incident that leaves Christine’s husband, Dr. Gabriel Chiu, yanking off his microphone pack, not wanting to film anymore.

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, who Kane has worked with on real estate ventures, will guest appear in season 3 as well as Devon Diep, who Christine introduces to the group. However, Kim apparently knows her as well as “his ex-girlfriend.” Additionally, Mimi Morris returns. One clip features her showing off her massive closet.

Chèrie Chan and Jessey Lee are probably not returning

On the other hand, couple Chèrie Chan and Jessey Lee will likely not return to the reality series. They were featured in the first season as she wanted to get married while he didn’t seem in a rush to tie the knot. She popped the question, and the two ended up getting married secretly and off-screen.

The couple briefly returned for season 2, whose storyline revolved around her belief that their youngest child could be her mother reincarnated. However, it took a turn when Leah Qin revealed to Jaime that he was previously married and had two kids with her.

#BlingEmpire's Cherie Chan and Jessey Lee take us inside their gorgeous wedding ceremony. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/L0RCBCqV6K — People (@people) February 14, 2022

She took the news back to the group, and they were shocked as the two didn’t know that about Jessey. Additionally, they questioned if Chèrie and Jessey got together while he was married. The couple didn’t return on camera after the news broke, but she defended herself on Instagram. Chèrie posted a link to their Brides.com article about their September 2021 wedding, which also chronicled their relationship.

In the interview, she insists the two knew each other in college but didn’t connect for six months after his divorce. His ex-wife, Crystal Hoang, has since appeared to deny this account as she’s previously claimed that Chèrie, her friend at the time, tried to “hook up” with Jessey while they were still married. Bling Empire premieres October 5 on Netflix.

