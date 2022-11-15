‘Blue Bloods’ Actor Donnie Wahlberg’s Wife Jenny McCarthy Once Asked Him to Go to Therapy

Jenny McCarthy and Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg have been married since 2014, sharing their blended family and strong relationship with their fans. Things haven’t always been easy for the couple, though. Recently, McCarthy revealed the moment she knew they needed to head to couples therapy.

Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy’s relationship

McCarthy and Wahlberg met in 2012 while both appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Wahlberg later said he wanted to ask her out then, but it took another talk show appearance.

Exclusive! Jenny McCarthy gushed to Us about marrying Donnie Wahlberg: "I won the lottery!" http://t.co/Jr5Y3D9ufT pic.twitter.com/NrTmAEqpwJ — Us Weekly (@usweekly) September 5, 2014

Wahlberg was a guest on The Jenny McCarthy Show the following year, and the couple started dating shortly after. The pair announced their engagement in 2014 and got married the same year.

McCarthy and Wahlberg both had children from previous marriages, and the actor has praised McCarthy for being “the best stepmom and mother.” McCarthy shares one son with her first husband, John Asher. Wahlberg has two sons with his first wife Kimberly Fey.

The pair seem more in love than ever, but the actor recently shared that they attended couples counseling early in the relationship.

Why Jenny McCarthy asked Donnie Wahlberg to go to couples therapy

“Even Prince Charming and the fairy tale doesn’t come without work,” Jenny said while appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show. “I loved him so much as soon as I met him, I was like, ‘How do I not mess this up?’”

For McCarthy, this meant going to therapy together “before we even have our first fight.” The actor admitted that she knew Wahlberg might think she was crazy for suggesting this but wanted to “figure out some tools and discover how we both fight.”

“By sitting down with a therapist, and us figuring out, ‘Oh, that’s what you do when you fight — this is what I do’ … The therapist gave us tools to say, ‘OK, when this happens, this is what you do,’” McCarthy continued.

She called it “one of the greatest ideas ever” and said it’s “been priceless” when it comes to the strength and longevity of their marriage.

How Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg keep romance alive

Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy on The Masked Singer | FOX via Getty Images

In addition to early couples therapy, Wahlberg and McCarthy do plenty of other things to keep the romance alive. The couple renews their vows every year.

​​”It’s so nice to take that moment when you’re so busy to remember those words that you say to each other and the vows and the promises,” McCarthy told Us Weekly. “Not that we need it, but it’s nice to do.”

McCarthy also shared that Wahlberg is “constantly” surprising her, whether it’s sending her flowers or taking her dancing. The couple even documented their relationship in the 2015 reality show Donnie Loves Jenny.

