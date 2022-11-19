‘Blue Bloods’: Anthony Threatens Joe to Protect Erin

Things get heated in Erin Reagan’s (Bridget Moynahan) office, often on Blue Bloods. But the one person who is usually in her corner is Anthony Abetemarco (Steve Schirripa). This time he threatened her nephew to protect her.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 6, “On Dangerous Ground.”]

Anthony has protected Erin in the past

Anthony has helped Erin in her office for years. They’re good friends, and Anthony has been very protective of her.

That was clear with her ex-husband, Jack Boyle (Peter Hermann). In “Higher Standards,” Jack returned to talk to Erin about one of her old cases.

Anthony told Erin, “Every time this guy comes around, there’s trouble, every time.” Anthony wasn’t right about Jack in that episode. But it showed Anthony isn’t afraid to speak his mind when he thinks he’s doing the right thing by Erin.

Anthony threatens to put Joe Hill through the wall on ‘Blue Bloods’

“On Dangerous Ground” shows Joe Hill (Will Hochman) in court, waiting for Erin to help with a case. A lawyer named Davis (Derrick Williams) didn’t show up, so she replaced him. The defendant in the case was in possession of a large amount of cocaine.

Joe discovered Davis asleep in his home. It turns out he was drugged by a woman the night before. This woman was sent by the defendant because Davis was paid off to throw cases in his favor, but he stopped holding his side of the agreement.

Davis, Erin, Anthony, and Joe later talked about the situation in her office. Joe yelled at Davis and told Erin he made their office look like fools, especially her.

“Don’t talk to her like that,” Anthony said.

“I’m sorry, I actually care about the people affected by him and not just the reputation of your office,” Joe responded.

“I suggest you get the hell out of here right now before I put you through the wall!” Anthony warned.

Joe looked at Erin, who didn’t say anything to defend him. Joe brushed past Davis and left.

Are Anthony and Joe on the outs?

The episode didn’t include another scene between Anthony and Joe. But it did show Erin talking to her nephew at night on a basketball court.

She thanked him for his work but addressed their heated conversation. He apologized for saying the things he said. Erin then brought up how he conducts himself in her office.

“You can’t behave that way,” she said. “I already have Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Jamie (Will Estes) barging into my office acting like they own the place. But they’re my brothers. You’re not. You’re my nephew, and you show some respect.”

Joe claimed he understood and was just doing his job. “Just don’t forget your father is my brother, and he would be ashamed of the way you spoke to me,” she said.

Erin walked away, leaving Joe looking very hurt. It’s possible the next time Joe sees Anthony, it’ll also be awkward. Fans will have to wait and see.

