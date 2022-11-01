‘Blue Bloods’ Brings Back Frank’s Love of Teddy Roosevelt

It’s not a secret that Blue Bloods is influenced by real people and stories at times. Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) is inspired by President Teddy Roosevelt, and the show revealed how far his love for the president went in childhood.

Frank Reagan shares similarities with Teddy Roosevelt

Head to your screens, the legend himself is back! An all-new #BlueBloods starts NOW. pic.twitter.com/sADDskKqZO — Blue Bloods (@BlueBloods_CBS) October 8, 2022

Frank often talks about philosophies he believes in at the Reagan dinner table. One politician that has been likened to him is President Teddy Roosevelt.

“Selleck plays Frank Reagan, New York City Police Commissioner, a position TR filled in the late 1890s,” reads the blog of the Theodore Roosevelt Center. “Frank’s father was also commissioner and the themes of justice and the importance of regulating a city echo throughout the generations of his family. In Frank Reagan’s office hangs a portrait of TR. In the photo, he seems to exude a sense of honor and decency.”

Fans have also noticed the character looks like the president with his trench coat and round glasses. That connection has continued into season 13.

Frank reveals he once dressed up as the president for Halloween

Embarrassing Halloween costumes make great dinner stories — share yours! ? #BlueBloods pic.twitter.com/iv0ZjiO55T — Blue Bloods (@BlueBloods_CBS) October 29, 2022

The episode “Life During Wartime” showed the Reagans eating at the dinner table again. They talked about embarrassing Halloween costumes they dared to wear in the past.

Sean Reagan (Andrew Terraciano) lost a bet and will dress up as Britney Spears. Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) dressed up as a witch. Erin (Bridget Moynahan) was the Statue of Liberty instead of Wonder Woman.

First, Frank claimed he dressed up as a baseball player every year. But Henry (Len Cariou) corrected him. “Let’s just say he was the cutest little six-year-old Teddy Roosevelt you ever saw,” Henry told his grandchildren. “Way back then?” Jamie (Will Estes) asked.

Frank continues his battle with Mayor Chase in season 13

Will Estes as Jamie Reagan, Vanessa Ray as Officer Eddie Janko, Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan, Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan, Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan, Andrew Terraciano as Sean Reagan, and Len Cariou as Henry Reagan sit and eat together on ‘Blue Bloods’ | Patrick Harbron/CBS via Getty Images

Frank’s job is cleaning things up in the NYPD. But that also means responding to politics. Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) is in office, and once again, they’ll face off in season 13.

“It gives him insight into the loss of morale in the NYPD, and he’ll deal directly with that serious issue,” Selleck told TV Insider. “Frank has had to walk a tightrope in this woke environment. Now he’s realizing he’s not going to be as diplomatic, and I like that for him. He’s due for a confrontation with Mayor Chase [Dylan Walsh] — ’cause he seems to be talking out of both sides of his mouth, in Frank’s opinion.”

Soon fans might see another Reagan run for office. Erin is still considering running for District Attorney. It’s unclear who she’d model her political career after, but it will most likely be influenced by Roosevelt, given who her father is.