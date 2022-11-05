‘Blue Bloods’: Erin Calls out Frank for Going Against the Spirit of Family Dinner

The Reagan family had a serious discussion at the family dinner this week on Blue Bloods. Erin (Bridget Moynahan) had to remind Frank (Tom Selleck) to take the spirit of their dinners with him in his work.

Frank goes on the attack to defend Henry on ‘Blue Bloods’

The episode “Homefront” starts with Henry (Len Cariou) out to dinner with his friends. All of a sudden, a group of protestors surrounds him. They yell about Frank bringing back the Broken Toys force of cops that Henry started. They accused the group of using unnecessary force.

Frank was upset about this. He tried to tell the head of the protestors to have his people stand down, and he refused. The commissioner also talked to his team, and Garrett (​​Gregory Jbara) made it clear that the citizens weren’t doing anything illegal.

The protestors stick to their mission. They camp outside of Frank and Henry’s home and continue their chants. Frank pays them back by having a group that supports the force yell at the head of the protestors while he is out at lunch. It worked, and they backed off.

Erin calls out Frank for not talking to those with a different point of view

Henry and Frank were ready to celebrate at the family dinner that the protestors were gone. But Erin pointed out Frank fought fire with fire. “You miss with this family, all bets are off,” Frank claimed.

“You don’t think that just creates more of a problem?” Erin asked. Frank said no. Erin suggested finding a more diplomatic solution and bridging the gap.

Jamie (Will Estes) agreed they needed to break the cycle. Erin said there needs to be a real conversation to find a solution.

Frank started to come around. “This week, I was seeing too much red,” he admitted. He pointed out that family dinner is all about listening to each other and reconciling differences of opinion.

“The world has lost something moving away from traditions like this one,” the police commissioner claimed. He hoped the dinners would continue because he had learned to look at the other side through their discussions.

How the family dinners started

Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan on ‘Blue Bloods’ | Patrick Harbron/CBS via Getty Images

The dinners are a space for different opinions to meet. But there was another reason why they were started.

Henry’s wife had a goal of always keeping her family fed since that was a struggle growing up. So she started family dinners, and they continued long after her death.

Some Reagans no longer come to dinner because they moved away. But it looks like the remaining family members don’t plan to stop meeting any time soon.

