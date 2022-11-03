‘Blue Bloods’: Frank Investigates After the Reagan Family Is Harassed and Eddie Is in Trouble

The Reagan family finds themselves in a frightening situation after they’re harassed. Here’s what to expect next time on Blue Bloods.

The Reagan family is harassed

Tom Selleck | John Paul Filo/CBS via Getty Images

During Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 5 (titled “Homefront”) Frank Reagan (played by Tom Selleck) launches an investigation after his family is harassed. They’re targeted after protests against a controversial NYPD unit get out of hand.

Frank is upset that Henry, his 88-year-old father, is being harassed. He doesn’t see why anyone would bother him since he’s a retired police commissioner.

Erin and Baker clash

Baker (played by Abigail Hawk) is angry with Erin after she learns the district attorney’s office gave her attacker a deal. Baker visits Erin and asks her if there’s anything else she can do. However, Erin says she can’t because she doesn’t want her murder case to fall apart. “I am not going to jeopardize a murder case,” says Erin.

Baker reminds Erin that her attacker assaulted five other women, not just her. Erin says she knows this case is personal for her and she asks if there’s anything she can do. Baker says there’s “plenty” she can do, but it’s clear she “cares more about the headlines than the victims.”

Erin later has regrets about Harris’ deal. However, Anthony says she did the right thing. “Baker’s logic is sound,” says Erin.

Eddie gets in trouble

Eddie (played by Vanessa Ray) is in trouble after she ignores a direct order. During the episode 5 trailer, her supervisor, Captain McNichols, is heard saying, “I will transfer you to the farthest precinct I can find.” It looks like they were in a heated discussion about how Eddie responded to an incident.

Eddie has never been one to back down from a challenge, so it will be interesting to see what she did that got her in hot water. It’s unclear if his statement is related to Eddie’s situation, but in the preview, Frank says, “When you’re wrong, admit it.”

Danny and Baez partner with an informant

Danny and Baez work with an informant so they can prevent a murder. Their collaboration is described as an “unlikely partnership,” so this should be an entertaining one.

What happened last time on ‘Blue Bloods’

During Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 4 (title “Life During Wartime”), Frank must make a decision about a case that was reopened. An officer was cleared of an excessive force charge (he shot and killed a man who turned out to be innocent), but the family wants the case re-evaluated.

Also, Erin faces a dilemma about charging a man who might be innocent. She wants to do the right thing and make sure he isn’t held responsible for a crime he didn’t commit. This case causes Erin and Kimberly to clash. They already had a tense relationship, so this didn’t make things any better.

