‘Bluey’: Each Episode of the Phenomenally Successful Children’s Show Takes 5 Months to Produce

If you have young children, you’ve probably seen the current cartoon obsession, Bluey. If not, you can binge-watch the episodes with or without your little one on Disney+.

This cartoon about a four-dog family has grown to astronomical popularity thanks to adults being just as obsessed with the characters as the kids. We can thank the high standard of production that is put into each episode for this high-quality show.

‘Bluey’ stars a family of dogs

Bluey is about a family of anthropomorphic dogs, as Mashable reports. This family is more specifically Blue and Red Heelers, consisting of:

Bandit: Dad, played by David McCormack

Chilli: Mum, played by Melanie Zanetti

Bluey: daughter, age 6 (the voice actors for Bluey and Bingo are not released to the public)

Bingo: younger sister

Most Bluey episodes involve some kind of trip, game, or imaginative adventure. According to producer Charlie Aspinwall, “Every episode is based around a game and gameplay.” Many of the show’s themes involve growing up, the importance of family, and Australian culture in Queensland. You will also notice a moral or deeper meaning behind each episodes.

Many parents love Bluey because how it is purely about playing and pretending. The series does not try to insert some kind of lesson like many other children’s cartoons.

Parents love that watching these cute dogs play and imagine can inspire their kids to do the same. The parent dogs are also often seen dropping their adult responsibilities to imagine with their daughters, which is also a great lesson for many busy parents.

The episodes of Bluey average about seven minutes of playtime, making it an easy watch for kids and parents alike.

Each episode of ‘Bluey’ takes five months to produce

Another reason why fans love Bluey involves its polished quality. The animation and detail are impressively beautiful.

You can thank the amount of time it takes to produce each episode for its high quality. It takes four to five months to produce with a team of 50 to 60 people to make. Each episode has to have scripting, storyboarding, voice recording, background, animation, VFX, music, and more. Just the VFX makes Bluey a very special show.

Each episode of Bluey has its own score. The sound designer, Dan Brumm, personally records custom sounds for each episode. These unique scores across all the episodes just add to the rich texture of the show.

About the music, Kate McMahon said, “Most kids’ shows you get one repetitive theme used throughout. But every episode of Bluey has an original score, sometimes with seven or eight individual pieces of completely different music.”

Parents find ‘Bluey’ very relatable

One may wonder why a kids’ cartoon about a family of dogs would be so popular with adults.

One big reason is its relatability. While the parents can come across as super-parents, they are not perfect. It’s their imperfections that make them relatable for adult viewers. Bluey also doesn’t shy away from some of the tougher aspects of parenting or other tough topics that might go over the heads of the children but are easily caught by adults. It is the realism that makes it stick.

Bluey stars: Bandit, Bluey, and Bingo | Bluey Official Channel via Youtube

Rae Helm, a mom of two and a marketing co-coordinator, said, “It’s so relatable for both parents and children, the animation is fab, the Heeler house is enviable, and then screenwriting is just so moving … I’m not going to lie, more than one episode has brought me to tears!”

Many adults are indeed obsessed with Bluey. Even the Bluey social media accounts testify to this obsession, according to The Hustle. The official TikTok account has 1.6 million followers. Its Subreddit has 78+ subscribers and its Facebook has 178+ followers. The YouTube account for Bluey has 2 million+ subscribers.

The numbers don’t lie. People love Bluey.