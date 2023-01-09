‘BMF’: 50 Cent Has Several Spinoffs in the Works

Starz’s BMF is set in the ’80s and follows the real-life experiences of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius “Meech” Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest Tee” Flenory (Da’Vinchi). The brothers began selling drugs as teens in Detroit due to their family’s strained financial status. Eventually, they would go on to become two of the biggest drug kingpins in the country.

Though BMF is only in its second season, executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson already has several spinoffs in the works.

Da’Vinchi as Terry “Southwest Tee” Flenory in ‘BMF’ | Starz

Much of ‘BMF’ is true

Though BMF is a fictional series, many of the series’ details are true. “I took some liberties, but everything there is based on a story,” BMF creator Randy Huggins told Urban Hollywood 411. “Obviously, you can’t have people’s names in there. Obviously, some of the places may have changed.” He added,

I don’t think there’s a character in there that I hadn’t heard of. I may have to take a creative liberty to make art pop a little bit more. I may have to take a creative license to make a scene funnier than it may have been, but that’s just part of telling a story. This is not a documentary.

The BMF Immortal’s 1, 2, and 3 are coming ! ?BOOM?now i’m gonna Top the POWER UNIVERSE. you know the vibes • https://t.co/jnbpt4Vpb3 pic.twitter.com/AyZ1I0W3tQ — 50cent (@50cent) January 7, 2023

50 Cent has several spinoffs in the works

Though BMF centers the rise of the Flenory brothers from their humble beginnings in Detriot, executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is already thinking about a franchise. After all, by the time the brothers were arrested in 2005, they had over 500 employees working for them.

“The lifestyle choices are always going to give you more danger,” 50 Cent told CNN. “It’s going to give you entertainment and energy. If those lifestyle choices weren’t there, it would still be a family drama.”

50 Cent has dubbed the expanded BMF Universe as BMF Immortal. According to Deadline, planning for the spinoffs is in the early stages, and more information will be revealed later. They also report that though the producer decided not to re-up his contract with Starz, the network is still very much invested in his shows and ideas.

Inside ‘BMF’ Season 2

Until we get more details on the spinoffs, fans can tune into the second season of BMF. This season will showcase Terry and Meech as they move in different directions before finally coming together and expanding their organization beyond Detriot and into other sectors of the country. Starz’s official description for Season 2 reads,