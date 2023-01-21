‘BMF’: Big Meech Never Talked to His Son About His Childhood Before the Show

Starz’s drama series BMF follows the rise and fall of the Flenory brothers. Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest Tee” Flenory (Da’Vinchi) were born and raised in Detroit. They began selling drugs as teens and later became two of the biggest drug traffickers in the country.

In the series, Lil Meech portrays his father. However, the actor says his father never discussed his childhood before the series.

Christian Robinson as Tiny, Rafael Castillo as Nedo and Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr. Demetrius ‘Big Meech’ Flenory in ‘BMF’ | Starz

‘BMF is extremely accurate

When it came to bringing BMF to the small-screen, creator Randy Huggins was determined to do the story justice and to make sure things were as accurate as possible.

“I took some liberties, but everything there is based on a story,” Huggins told Urban Hollywood 411. “Obviously, you can’t have people’s names in there. Obviously, some of the places may have changed.”

He added, “I don’t think there’s a character in there, that I hadn’t heard of. I may have to take a creative liberty to make an art pop a little bit more. I may have to take a creative license to make a scene funnier than it may have been, but that’s just part of telling a story. This is not a documentary.”

Big Meech never talked to his son about his childhood before the show

Though Lil Meech has a close relationship with his father, despite the elder Meech’s incarceration, the actor said he never really knew much about his father’s childhood until he began working on the show. Interestingly enough, the poverty that Meech and Terry experienced as children pushed them into the drug game as a means to financial freedom. Flenory Jr explained to Shadow and Act,

My dad always talked to me about his life, but it was never about his childhood. Now that I had to play him, he had to tell me about his childhood, and I had to learn about everything. [My dad and Terry] had to grow up at a very young age. My dad was 17 when he started taking care of his whole family, living in the murder capital of the world. It wasn’t a lot of resources. A regular kid can go to college and go to school and get a good job. All it was was drug-infested communities where he was at. So it is crazy learning about how he grew up. He told me he and his brother shared clothes and had holes in their shoes when they went to school. It used to be almost below zero, snowing outside — inhumane conditions. He didn’t even want to go to school sometimes. So that’s what gave him that drive to do what he went on to do. He had to use the resources in front of him to take his family out of poverty.

The BMF Immortal’s 1, 2, and 3 are coming ! ?BOOM?now i’m gonna Top the POWER UNIVERSE. you know the vibes • https://t.co/jnbpt4Vpb3 pic.twitter.com/AyZ1I0W3tQ — 50cent (@50cent) January 7, 2023

Several ‘BMF’ spinoffs are in the works

The world of BMF is set to expand behind the show. After all, when Meech and Terry were arrested in 2005, they had over 500 employees working across the country. With so many people and so much material, executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has a BMF Universe in the works, which he’s termed BMF Immortal.

According to Deadline, planning for the spinoffs is in the early stages, and more information will be revealed later. However, 50 Cent has said there will be at least three spinoffs planned. Moreover, though he chose not to renew his exclusive contract with Starz, it appears that he’s interested in keeping the shows on the network.

Fans are eager to learn more about the forthcoming shows.