‘BMF’: Da’Vinchi Says His Real-Life Relationship With Terry Flenory Was Extremely Helpful for the Show

BMF Season 2 is underway. Starz series centers on Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi), brothers who began their drug business on the streets of Detroit before expanding across the nation.

Since the series is based on a true story, with Flenory Jr. portraying his father, Da’Vinchi has also connected with the real-life Terry. He says it’s been extremely helpful for his portrayal on the show.

Da’Vinchi as Terry “Southwest Tee” Flenory in ‘BMF’ | Starz

Terry is undergoing a major transformation in ‘BMF’ Season 2

Though Demetrius has always seen him as a young brother, Terry is moving, shifting, and leveling up in BMF Season 2. He is undergoing a major transformation partly because of his relationship with Markisha Taylor (La La Anthony).

“The fans are going to be in for a treat,” Da’Vinchi told POPSUGAR. “You’re going to see Terry Flenory just boss up. He’s just like, ‘Yo, I’m not this little kid no more. I got this grown-ass lady, and I’m the man now. And she’s helping me become a man.’ He got a little different pep in his step, and it’s going to be interesting to watch.” The actor also explains that Markisha is a huge part of Terry becoming a man.

“She puts him on the path to becoming independent and gaining that autonomy that he always wanted,” he explains. “A lot of people could be hurt in the decisions that these two people make.”

Da’Vinchi says his real-life relationship with Terry Flenory was very helpful for ‘BMF’

Actors can rarely connect with the characters they portray. However, for Da’Vinchi, building a bond with the real-life Southwest T was extremely helpful for his portrayal in BMF. “I’m fortunate enough to have a pretty good relationship with Terry Flenory,” he told Express U.K. “We talked a lot; he told me a lot of things, a lot about the relationships he had with so many characters like Lamar, his mother and things of that nature.”

He added, “It was very helpful that I had that because it’s way better than just hearing from other people and trying to google as much information as you possibly can. When you have that direct source, it makes your life a whole hell of a lot easier when you’re telling a true story.”

Da’Vinchi says he’s similar to Terry in certain ways

Not only was it important for Da’Vinchi to form a real-life bond with Terry, but it also allowed him to see some of the similarities he shared with his character. “It’s a lot. It’s actually a lot of scary similarities, I think,” he told People. “We’re both just as bullheaded, and we see the world a certain way. And sometimes, when someone don’t see it the way that we see it, we get a little frustrated.”

The actor added, ” But, you know, I’m growing out of that, but we’re very similar in how we go about business — how organized we are, how we carry ourselves.”

It makes sense then that because both Terry and Demetrius are strong-willed, they would eventually clash, causing their relationship and brotherhood to crumble.