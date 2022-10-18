‘BMF’: Kash Doll Will Be Returning for Season 2

Starz‘s BMF will return for Season 2 in January 2023. BMF chronicles the real-life story of the Flenory brothers. Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi) began building their drug empire when they were just teens in Detroit. Rapper Kash Doll, whose given name is Arkeisha Knight, portrayed Monique on the series.

In the first season, she found herself caught between two volatile men. Now it appears that Monique will be returning for Season 2.

Kash Doll as Monique in ‘BMF’ | Starz

Monique seemed like she was done with Meech after ‘BMF’ Season 2

When fans first met Monique, she was a single mother and paralegal raising her young daughter. Though she was romantically involved with Meech, she never expected to get involved with his business.

“First off, she was a bad chick,” Kash Doll told The Culture Commentator about her character. “Secondly, she’s a woman from Detroit. She’s a boss outside of her love life, which was kind of complicated. She still had respect from both of those men that she was dealing with. In the 80s it’s the cash dollar-type thing except for I’m not a mother. She continues to push through like us Black women do.”

Hope y'all can take the heat. ? Season 2 premieres January 2023. pic.twitter.com/fqNjtMuTKx — BMF (@bmfstarz) October 17, 2022

Kash Doll will be returning for season 2

Since it appeared that Monique was done with Meech and his antics, especially after he kidnapped her daughter and got into an all out war with Lamar (Eric Kofi-Abrefa), it was shocking to see a photo of the rapper in character for season 2.

In the photo, Monique can be seen sitting on her bed, handling a gun that she keeps in the drawer of her nightstand. With Lamar dead, it’s likely that she’s still going to come after Meech for kidnapping her child. Moreover, due to Monique’s legal connections, Meech and Terry might need her back on their good side.

Time to level up. Check out these first look images from #BMF Season 2 ?? pic.twitter.com/98pv2XyTkY — BMF (@bmfstarz) October 17, 2022

Inside ‘BMF’ Season 2

The second season of BMF is slated to debut in January 2023, and already Starz is giving fans some details about what to expect. Fans will recall that at the end of Season 1, Terry walked away from his brother and their drug business to focus on the legit business that he wanted to begin with his father. Since is the level headed bother, it’s likely that Meech will run into some issues without him.

The official Starz description for Season 2 reads in part,

Rooted in authenticity and told with grit, heart, and humor, we parachute into the season with Meech and Terry at odds. Meech wants to expand the business beyond Detroit, while Terry is focused on school and launching a legitimate car-ride service with his Pops. But as the season unfolds, the streets implode and the brothers must weigh their options. Our heroes risk losing everything as they seek to become stronger than ever and strategically execute a new vision for themselves and their businesses. Along the way, they form an alliance with Goldie (Oscar-winner Mo’Nique), a sophisticated Atlanta strip club owner, who helps Meech lay the groundwork for his future.

