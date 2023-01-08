‘BMF’: La La Anthony Explains Why She Agreed to Portray Markisha Taylor

Starz‘s BMF has just begun airing its second season. The show showcases the rise of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi). The brothers began their careers as small-time drug dealers in Detroit in the ’80s when they were just teens. From there, they would become two of the biggest drug traffickers in the country.

In season 2, La La Anthony will be stepping into a much larger role. This is why she agreed to portray Markisha Taylor.

La La Anthony as Markisha Taylor and Da’Vinchi as Terry “Southwest Tee” Flenory in ‘BMF’

La La Anthony’s role in ‘BMF’ Season 2 is much larger than in Season 1

Fans saw a glimpse of Anthony in BMF Season 1, but in Season 2, she is slated to have a much larger role. In the series, she portrays Markisha Taylor, the wife of a major Detroit drug dealer.

According to Deadline, “Markisha is the smart, sophisticated and street-savvy wife of a powerful Detroit dealer. Despite the risk, Terry begins to pursue her relentlessly and they develop a friendship.”

“This season, you really get to see the dynamics of Markisha and Terry’s relationship and how it starts off as just a fun little flirty thing, and then it becomes a lot more,” Anthony told POPSUGAR. “Now they’re both faced with dealing with their real relationships and what that means for their relationship. And it gets complicated, but at the core of it all is love, care, and respect.”

This is why La La Anthony agreed to portray Markisha

Anthony is no stranger to television. She starred in Power as LaKeisha Grant, Tasha’s (Naturi Naughton) best friend and Tommy’s (Joseph Sikora) lover. In fact, Power creator Courtney Kemp said if she’d known about the spinoffs, she wouldn’t have killed off Anthony’s character.

However, portraying Markisha presented a new challenge to Anthony that she was up for. “I will generally follow wherever 50 (Cent) is; that’s kind of my blueprint when it comes to TV,” she told Express U.K. “BMF was a story I knew about; I lived in Atlanta when I was in high school so I would always hear about BMF and what was going on. The more you got the know them, the more research you did, I was like ‘This story is just incredible.’“I wanted to be a part of it after watching season one and seeing the incredible work of Meech and Da’Vinchi as Meech and Terry. I was like ‘This would be really, really cool to be a part of.’”

Though Anthony has a much bigger presence this season, Markisha’s presence will cause some issues between Meech and Terry.

Who’s ready for BMF?? Premiering Jan 6th on STARZ?? #BlackMafiaFridays pic.twitter.com/3ayWg3BTfb — LA LA (@lala) November 26, 2022

Terry and Markisha’s relationship will cause some major issues with Meech on ‘BMF’

As those who have followed the Flenory brothers’ story in real-life know, by the time they were arrested in the mid-2000s, the brothers were estranged from one another. Markisha’s relationship with Terry will showcase the beginning of that strain.

“Meech has this thing with Markisha. Meech does not like Markisha at all,” Da’Vinchi told POPSUGAR. “And I think that starts making the brothers build a certain tension again, which some could argue and say that that could be part of the brothers’ demise.”

Fans will see how it all pans out in BMF Season 2.