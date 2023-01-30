‘BMF’: Michole Briana White Says It’s Important to Represent Lucille Flenory in the Best Way Possible

The Starz drama BMF has returned for a second season. The series focuses on Detroit-born brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius “Meech” Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi). As teens, they began selling drugs as a way to become financially free. Eventually, they would build one of the biggest drug organizations in the nation. The brothers came from a loving home. Their parents, Charles (Russell Hornsby) and Lucille (Michole Briana White), were hardworking church-goers who struggled financially.

White says the story of BMF is extremely important, especially when representing Lucille Flenory in the best way possible.

Michole Briana White as Lucille Flenory in’ BMF’ | Starz

Charles and Lucille’s marriage is going through a major transformation in ‘BMF’ Season 2

As Terry and Meech’s relationship is transforming and their business is shifting, Charles and Lucille’s marriage is also undergoing a major change. Increasingly frustrated with one another, it seems like their decades-long marriage is on the verge of collapse.

“What does Wu-Tang say? C.R.E.A.M. — ‘Cash rules everything around me,’ right?” Hornsby told Detroit Metro Times. “And so when you don’t have it, it can make for an unstable, unhappy at times, unhappy home or unhappy environment. … When you’re constantly looking for the money to pay the bills, to get the things in the house fixed, you have no time for each other. You have no time for your spouse.”

Michole Briana White wants to represent Lucille Flenory in the best way possible

As Charles and Lucille’s relationship transforms into the next phase and Meech and Terry’s business expands outside of Detroit, it’s been vital for White to ensure that she represents Lucille in the best way possible. It’s extremely helpful that the Broadway actor can reach out to the real-life Lucille Flenory for guidance.

“It was amazing, just that she’s still alive, and then I can actually speak to her, and I’ve never had that experience before; I can call her up anytime,” White told Express U.K. “It became really important to me to share her voice because it was never heard and for people to know that she and they raised their kids really well.”

Lucille is becoming more vocal on ‘BMF’

Not only has White stated how important it is to represent Lucille well in the series, but her character is also becoming more vocal. Though she’s not happy with her sons and their decision to become drug dealers, she still loves them and wants the best for them. In contrast, Charles has seemingly washed his hands of them, which crushes Lucille.

Moreover, she’s become increasingly frustrated with the family’s financial struggles and Charles’ interest in their family friend Mabel (Christine Horn).

“This season … [Lucille’s] really learning to be more vocal about how she feels, just more forthcoming and forward, and learning to honor herself in a new way,” told Detroit Metro Times. “This is a real family, and they were raised well. This is a side of this kind of lifestyle that you don’t normally see, how important family is. They didn’t come from a broken family; they came from a broken neighborhood.”