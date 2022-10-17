‘BMF’: Starz Just Released New Images From Season 2

Set in Detroit in the late ’80s and executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, BMF follows the real-life story of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi). Amid their family’s tight finances, the brothers sold drugs in the streets of Detroit before eventually becoming two of the biggest drug traffickers in the country.

The brother’s business has put them at odds with their parents and with each other. Though we know how the Flenory brothers’ story ends, this is how it all began. Now, Starz has released new images from season 2. Here’s what we know about the forthcoming season, including some brand-new photos and new characters set to be introduced.

Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. as Big Meech and DaVinci as Southwest T in ‘BMF’ | Starz

‘BMF’ Season 2 will debut in January

Starz has recently announced that the second season of the Detroit-based series will debut in January 2023. Filming for the new season recently wrapped in Atlanta. Now, the official BMF social media pages have shared that fans can expect new episodes in the new year.

On the official Instagram account, a photo of Lil Meech, DaVinci, and Miles Truitt, who plays B-Mickie, dressed in character, was added to the feed. The caption said, “We back in business. New season of #BMF drops January on @starz.”

Time to level up. Check out these first look images from #BMF Season 2 ?? pic.twitter.com/98pv2XyTkY — BMF (@bmfstarz) October 17, 2022

Starz just released images from season 2

Now Starz has released a slew of new images from the second season. They center Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. (Demetrius Flenory Sr.), Da’Vinchi (Terry Flenory), Russell Hornsby (Charles Flenory), Michole Briana White (Lucille Flenory), Myles Truitt (B-Mickie), LaLa Anthony (Markisha), Mo’Nique (Goldie), Leslie Jones (Special Agent in Charge Tracy Chambers), and Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee (Deanna Washington).

The official description for season 2 focuses on the divide between Big Meech and Terry. At the end of Season 1, Terry left the drug organization he built with his brother to focus on school and his business with his father. The description reads,

Rooted in authenticity and told with grit, heart, and humor, we parachute into the season with Meech and Terry at odds. Meech wants to expand the business beyond Detroit, while Terry is focused on school and launching a legitimate car-ride service with his Pops. But as the season unfolds, the streets implode and the brothers must weigh their options

Hope y'all can take the heat. ? Season 2 premieres January 2023. pic.twitter.com/fqNjtMuTKx — BMF (@bmfstarz) October 17, 2022

‘BMF’ Season 2 will focus on Big Meech

Lil Meech, who portrays his father on the show, has also offered some insights into the second season.

“Well, I can’t spoil it, but I can tell you, [it’s about] elevation,” Lil Meech told PopSugar. “Big Meech and his mind, even at 15, 16 [years old], he thought like a grown man . . . He always wanted to take over the world. And to a regular person it [might] sound crazy, but he did everything he said he was going to do.”

