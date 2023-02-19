‘BMF’: The Real-Life Markisha Taylor Is Horrified by Her Character’s Actions on the Show

Starz‘s BMF follows the true story of real-life brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest Tee” Flenory (Da’Vinchi). As teens, the brothers began their careers as small-time drug dealers in Detroit in the ’80s. From there, they would become two of the biggest drug traffickers in the country.

In season 2, La La Anthony portrays Terry’s love interest Markisha Taylor, but the real-life Marikisha doesn’t agree with her portrayal on the show.

La La Anthony as Markisha Taylor on ‘BMF’ | Starz

‘BMF’ Season 2 is currently airing on Starz

Fans are halfway through the second season of BMF, and it’s been thrilling. As the brothers have grown, they both have different ideas about how their business should be run, which will inevitably cause some clashes.

Terry’s burgeoning relationship with Markisha is also set to cause some major issues. “This season, you really get to see the dynamics of Markisha and Terry’s relationship and how it starts off as just a fun little flirty thing, and then it becomes a lot more,” Anthony told POPSUGAR. “Now they’re both faced with dealing with their real relationships and what that means for their relationship. And it gets complicated, but at the core of it all is love, care, and respect.”

As much as fans are enjoying the dynamic between Markisha and Terry, the real-life Markisha is not pleased with it all.

In ‘BMF’ Markisha is not portrayed accurately

Anthony’s character is based on Tonesa Welch, Terry’s long-time girlfriend, who was called the First Lady of BMF. Welch has some major issues with how her character is portrayed on the show, namely because of the age difference between Markisha and Terry. She shared her thoughts on Instagram via The Jasmine Brand,

WTF who wrote this part of the Story. Terri 17 I’m 26 years my Husband a king pen but I’m having sex with a 17 year old who’s supposedly still in high school. So before Terri goes on the run he comes to my job, its close for the day we sneak in the janitors room and have Sex. I guess he’s to young to have an apartment he’s still in high school or lives with his parents. I guess they have Markisha looking like a pedophile.

Welch pushed back against the show’s timeline, reiterating that she and Terry didn’t start a romantic relationship until he was 25 years old.

In ‘BMF’ Meech and Terry will go through some major changes

Halfway through season 2, Terry has returned to BMF after trying to go legit. Moreover, he has also helped Meech fix the business after getting wiped out. However, the brothers’ bond isn’t exactly as it has been in the past. As the rest of the season presses forward, some major secrets are set to be revealed.

“I’m excited for everyone to see how the Flenory family gets challenged in a new way,” Christine Horn who plays Maybel Jones told Variety. “They’re dealing with so much, of course, with their sons creating this big drug ring. But there are some other things that really tap into the heart of the family dynamic and how, just like anybody else’s family, we get challenged. It’s bringing a lot of drama, a lot of sizzle. A lot of secrets will be revealed in the coming episodes.”

More than that, Meech will have some strong feelings about Markisha and Terry’s relationship.