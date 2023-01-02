‘BMF’ Season 2 Premiere Overview

Based on the real-life experiences of the Flenory brothers, who ran one of the biggest drug-trafficking organizations in the country, Starz’s BMF follows Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius “Meech” Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi) who begin their business as corner boys in the Detroit in the 1980s.

The brothers came from a close-knit religious family. However, their family’s financial hardship caused them to turn to sell drugs as a means of financial freedom.

Da’Vinchi as Terry Flenory and La La Anthony as Markisha Taylor in ‘BMF’ | Starz

‘BMF’ Season 2 will premiere on Jan. 6

Fans are thrilled about the return of the Detroit-based gangster drama on Friday, Jan. 6. This season of BMF, Terry and Meech will find themselves at odds, foreshadowing the deterioration of the brothers’ relationship in years to follow. The official description for Season 2 reads,

We parachute into the season with Meech and Terry at odds. Meech wants to expand the business beyond Detroit, while Terry is focused on school and launching a legitimate car-ride service with his Pops. But as the season unfolds, the streets implode and the brothers must weigh their options. Our heroes risk losing everything as they seek to become stronger than ever and strategically execute a new vision for themselves and their businesses. Along the way, they form an alliance with Goldie (Oscar-winner Mo’Nique), a sophisticated Atlanta strip club owner, who helps Meech lay the groundwork for his future.

Here’s what we know about the ‘BMF’ Season 2 premiere

Now that Meech is running BMF alone and no longer has access to the connect that Terry secured in Season 1, he will be looking for another supplier. The official description for the Season 2 premiere reads,

“Meech smuggles drugs from Las Vegas as a test to secure a new plug for BMF, a vicious gangster from the Brewster Projects, K-9. Meanwhile, since he left the drug game, Terry begins his new car ride service with Charles. Detective Bryant plots to capture Meech by any means necessary.”

Not only are the brothers divided this season, but the financial strain on their parents Charles (Russell Hornsby) and Lucille (Michole Briana White), will also cause a major stress on their fracturing marriage.

Moreover, Terry’s obsession with Markisha (played by La La Anthony), the wife of a known Detroit gangster, will also cause several issues.

Queens, all of them. ? Y’all ready to see these ladies in season 2? Rewatch #BMF season 1 now and get prepped for the new season premiere on January 6, 2023. pic.twitter.com/K6EsSHklUP — BMF (@bmfstarz) December 29, 2022

Mo’Nique, La La Anthony, and Yung Miami will have major roles in Season 2

Not only will fans get to step back into the lives of some of their favorite characters, but BMF Season 2 will also introduce fans to brand-new characters.

Oscar-winner Monique will portray a strip club owner named Goldie. TVLine reports Goldie is a “sophisticated Atlanta strip club owner with swagger and street smarts.” She is slated to help the brothers expand their business.

Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee will star as Deena Washington. Though much isn’t known about Brownlee’s character, it’s her first major TV role.

Finally, La La Anthony will return as Markisha in a much larger role for Season 2. Deadline reports, “Markisha is the smart, sophisticated, and street-savvy wife of a powerful Detroit dealer. Despite the risk, Terry begins to pursue her relentlessly, and they develop a friendship.”