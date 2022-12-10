‘BMF’: Starz Has Revealed the Season 2 Release Date

BMF Season 2 is just around the corner. The Detriot-based drama series follows the real-life story of brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius “Meech” Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi).

The brothers began their business on the streets of Detroit before becoming two of the biggest drug traffickers in the country. The release date for the second season is sooner than expected.

Da’Vinchi as Terry Flenory and Demetrius Flenory Jr. as Demetrius Flenory in ‘BMF’ | Starz

‘BMF’ Season 2 will debut Jan. 6. 2023

Fans of BMF will be thrilled to know that Starz has officially announced a release date for Season 2. The new season is slated to be released on Jan. 6, 2023. The second season will follow Terry and Meech as they expand their business beyond Detroit and enter into the hip-hop game.

Here’s what we know about Season 2

The second season of BMF will see the divide between Terry and Meech. Fans of the series know that Terry has left the drug game to begin a legit car business with his father. However, the allure of the streets might push him back into BMF. The Season 2 description reads,

We parachute into the season with Meech and Terry at odds. Meech wants to expand the business beyond Detroit, while Terry is focused on school and launching a legitimate car-ride service with his Pops. But as the season unfolds, the streets implode and the brothers must weigh their options. Our heroes risk losing everything as they seek to become stronger than ever and strategically execute a new vision for themselves and their businesses. Along the way, they form an alliance with Goldie (Oscar-winner Mo’Nique), a sophisticated Atlanta strip club owner, who helps Meech lay the groundwork for his future.

Interestingly enough, Starz has decided to move BMF’s air date from Sunday to Friday, raising several eyebrows. Typically this move is a death kiss to TV shows, but in the world of apps and streaming, it might not be as significant.

New characters will be joining ‘BMF’ Season 2

In addition to the already robust cast, the second season of BMF will also introduce a slew of new characters. Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee will star as Deena Washington. There isn’t much known about her character yet, but we know she will somehow come into contact with the Flenory brothers.

La La Anthony will reprise her Season 1 role as Markisha Taylor, the wife of a major Detroit drug dealer. According to Deadline, “Markisha is the smart, sophisticated, and street-savvy wife of a powerful Detroit dealer. Despite the risk, Terry begins to pursue her relentlessly, and they develop a friendship.”

Academy Award winner Mo’Nique is slated to portray a strip club owner named Goldie. According to TVLine, Goldie is a “sophisticated Atlanta strip club owner with swagger and street smarts.” She is slated to help the brothers expand their business.

Finally, Leslie Jones will portray federal agent Tracy Chambers. “Smart and calculating, Chambers knows how to maneuver the bureaucracy that comes with carrying a badge,” Deadline reports. “Years on the streets facing the most dangerous drug dealers have shaped her into a formidable hard charger. She suffers no fools and has a wicked wit to back it up.”

