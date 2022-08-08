‘BMF’: The Starz Drama Is Entangled in a Lawsuit

The Starz drama series BMF follows Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi). Born and raised in Detroit, the brothers began selling drugs on the streets of Detroit in the late ’80s. Eventually, they would go on to become two of the biggest drug traffickers in the country.

Filming for season 2 is underway, but BMF is currently entangled in a lawsuit.

Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr as Big Meech and Da’Vinchi as Southwest T on ‘BMF’ | Starz

RELATED: What Does 50 Cent’s New Starz Show ‘BMF’ Stand For?

‘BMF’ Season 2 will focus on Big Meech

Though the series is set in Detroit in the 1980s, BMF is actually filmed in Atlanta. Filming for season 2 is currently underway, and according to Flenory Jr., this season will focus on Big Meech. “Well, I can’t spoil it, but I can tell you, [it’s about] elevation,” he told PopSugar. “Big Meech and his mind, even at 15, 16 [years old], he thought like a grown man . . . He always wanted to take over the world. And to a regular person, it [might] sounds crazy, but he did everything he said he was going to do.”

Without Terry’s side in the drug business, Big Meech will have to approach this differently. “I can tell you that [Big Meech] has to elevate his mind,” Flenory Jr. explained. “Everything about him is elevating, so he’s becoming bigger, wealthier, [and] wiser.”

RELATED: ‘BMF’: Who Is Eminem’s Character White Boy Rick?

The Starz drama is currently entangled in a lawsuit

While fans are thrilled about BMF Season 2, the series is currently entangled in a lawsuit. Forbes reports that Byron Belin filed a lawsuit against STARZ, Lions Gate, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, and his G-Unit businesses in December 2021.

In his lawsuit, Belin alleges that he owns the rights to the “BMF” trademark and has used that trademark to market and sell television services since 2017. According to the lawsuit, Belin claims that Starz’s use of “BMF” is “unfair competition, false designation of origin, trademark counterfeiting, and false advertising, among other additional claims.”

So far, 50 Cent has filed a Motion to Dismiss the claim stating that the use of BMF for the television show is a part of expressive work and is used in association with the show and acronym form for Black Mafia Family. So far, the lawsuit is pressing forward, but season 2 of the show is underway.

‘BMF’ is very close to real-life events

Since the series is based on the Flenory brothers’ life experiences and is set in Detroit, creator/showrunner Randy Huggins wanted to ensure that he kept certain aspects of the series as true-to-life as possible.

“I took some liberties, but everything there is based on a story,” Huggins told Urban Hollywood 411. “Obviously, you can’t have people’s names in there. Obviously, some of the places may have changed. I don’t think there’s a character in there, that I hadn’t heard of,” he said. “I may have to take a creative liberty to make an art pop a little bit more. I may have to take a creative license to make a scene funnier than it may have been, but that’s just part of telling a story. This is not a documentary.”

RELATED: ‘BMF’: Why Is Lamar so Obsessed With Power?