‘BMF’: Here’s What We Know About Season 3

Starz’s BMF is based on the rise and fall of the Flenory brothers. Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius “Meech” Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest Tee” Flenory (Da’Vinchi)began their organization as young teens in Detroit before going on to run one of the biggest drug-trafficking organizations in the country.

Starz has just green-lit the show for season 3. Here’s what we know.

Mo’Nique as Goldie and Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. as Big Meech in ‘BMF’ | Starz

‘BMF’ is about the divide of the Flenory family

Though the second season of BMF hasn’t fully aired yet, it’s clear that this season is about the divide between Terry and Meech and their different leadership styles. Moreover, their parents, Charles (Russell Hornsby) and Lucille’s (Michole Briana White) marriage is coming apart at the seams.

“Our focus is on our business 100% trying to expand, trying to leave Detroit, trying to go further.,” Meech told Express U.K. “Trying to recruit as many crews as we can on our team, so we can work together and become even bigger. But I feel like the season is definitely all about the family war between B-Mickie, Meech, and Terry, and they’re finding there’s no trusting each other. It’s a lot of different things that everybody’s juggling with this season.”

Here’s what we know about season 3

With a recorded 4.1M multi-platform for the BMF Season 2 premiere, Starz has renewed the highly-rated crime family drama for season 3. “BMF captures the essence of Detroit through elevated, gritty storytelling and our fans have passionately responded to this show more than ever before,” Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for STARZ told Deadline. “Following such a strong debut with season two, we’re thrilled to continue to expand on the incredible story of the Flenory brothers as they change the game by writing their own rules. We can’t wait to see what our extraordinary producers and cast deliver next.”

Fans will see the Flenory brothers operating in different cities in season 3. Moreover, BMF is slated to get a new temporary showrunner. Executive producer Heather Zuhlke is set to step in for creator Randy Huggins who had to take a step back amid unexpected health concerns.

Deadline reports that Huggins will stay in the loop about all things related to BMF so that the show’s vision remains the same.

The BMF Immortal’s 1, 2, and 3 are coming ! ?BOOM?now i’m gonna Top the POWER UNIVERSE. you know the vibes • https://t.co/jnbpt4Vpb3 pic.twitter.com/AyZ1I0W3tQ — 50cent (@50cent) January 7, 2023

‘BMF’ is slated to have several spinoffs

In addition to the third season of the series, BMF is slated to get several spinoff series. Though there is no word yet on what the shows will be named or which figures in the BMF Universe they will follow, the three series will be termed BMF Immortal.

Executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson shared the news at the season 2 premiere. Deadline is reporting planning for the spinoffs has just begun, but more information will be revealed later. They also report that though 50 Cent decided not to re-up his contract with Starz, the network is still very much invested in his shows and ideas.

Fans know how successful the Power Universe has been for 50 Cent, so BMF should also be successful.