‘BMF’: When Does Episode 206 Premiere?

BMF is already in the midst of its second season. The Starz drama follows the real-life story of the infamous Flenory brothers, who became two of the biggest drug dealers in the country. Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest Tee” Flenory (Da’Vinchi) began their drug business as teens in Detroit before taking over the nation.

Things have already gotten explosive this season, but the show has been on hiatus. When does episode 206 premiere?

Da’Vinchi as Terry “Southwest Tee” Flenory in ‘BMF’ | Starz

The ‘BMF’ cast says season 2 will unveil a ton of secrets

So much has already happened in this season of BMF. Despite his best efforts, Terry has once again become entangled with BMF and Meech’s drug business. B-Mickie (Myles Truitt) has officially become a snitch. Terry is carrying on a secret relationship with Markisha (La La Anthony), and the brothers’ father, Charles (Russell Hornsby), is also carrying on his own affair.

With so many secrets swirling, it’s only a matter of time before they come to light.

“I’m excited for everyone to see how the Flenory family gets challenged in a new way,” Christine Horn, who portrays Maybel Jones, told Variety. “They’re dealing with so much, of course, with their sons creating this big drug ring. But there are some other things that really tap into the heart of the family dynamic and how, just like anybody else’s family, we get challenged. It’s bringing a lot of drama, a lot of sizzle. A lot of secrets will be revealed in the coming episodes.”

When does ‘BMF’ Season 2 episode 6 premiere?

Fans were alarmed on Feb.10 when the sixth episode of the second season of BMF did not air as expected. Instead, the series was on a brief hiatus amid Super Bowl Weekend. Thankfully, episode 206, which is titled “Homecoming,” is set to debut on Starz and on the Starz app on Feb. 17.

Following their time in Atlanta, Meech and Terry will return home to Detroit to hopefully repay Boom (Peyton Alex Smith) and put their business dealings back in order. Still, it’s not known what they are going to do about Lamar (Eric Kofi-Abrefa)

The official Starz description for the episode reads,

Meech and Terry return to Detroit from Atlanta with a product and a new technique to flood the streets with BMF product. Meech links up with Sterling and the PA Boys to continue his quest to kill Lamar.

‘BMF’ is based on a true story

While things are typically embellished when a true story is used in a fictional television show, much of the things seen on BMF actually happened. The series creator Randy Huggins was born and raised in Detroit around the same era as the Flenory brothers. Therefore when executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson approached him about doing the series, he went straight to the source.

Though much of Meech and Terry’s story is public record, Huggins spent months getting to know Meech over the phone. Once the men formed a friendship and trust, Huggins visited Meech in prison, where he learned some of the details that may not have been already known.

While names, dates, locations, and timelines may have been shifted or changed, much of what is seen on BMF is true.

“I took some liberties, but everything there is based on a story,” Huggins told Urban Hollywood 411. “Obviously, you can’t have people’s names in there. Obviously, some of the places may have changed.”

He added,