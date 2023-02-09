‘BMF’: Why Do Terry and Meech Move to Atlanta?

Starz’s hit drama series BMF is based on the real-life story of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi). Set in Detriot in the 1980s, the brothers began their business as teens. Eventually, they would build one of the biggest drug enterprises in the country.

Season 2 has showcased some of that expansion, but why do Terry and Meech move to Atlanta, to begin with?

Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. as Meech and Da’Vinchi as Terry in ‘BMF’ | Starz

Mo’Nique’s character Goldie plays a major role in ‘BMF’ Season 2

In BMF episode 205, “Moment of Truth,” fans were finally introduced to Mo’Nique’s character, Goldie. So far, she has been presented as a heavy hitter in the Atlanta underworld. A strip-club owner who doesn’t play about her money or respect, it’s clear that Goldie will also play a major role in BMF’s expansion into the Atlanta area.

Starz’s official character description for Goldie reads,

[She] is a sophisticated Atlanta strip club owner with swagger and street smarts. She forms an alliance with the Flenory brothers to help fuel their migration from Detroit to Atlanta. A fierce protector of her dancers and the people in her world, Goldie isn’t afraid to take care of business, no matter what the cost.

Why do Terry and Meech move to Atlanta?

Fans who have followed the true story of BMF know that Terry and Meech built their organization from the ground up in Detriot. However, Motor City is only so big. Their desire to be bigger and the contensous relationship with rival gangster Lamar Sally (Eric Kofi-Abrefa), has pushed them to rethink their business and how to operate on a national stage.

Showcasing the brothers’ expansion has been a part of the fabric of the TV show since the beginning.

“What’s really interesting about Demetrius and Terry is they really didn’t blow up in Detroit,” BMF creator Randy Huggins said told The Detroit Free Press.

Here’s what is known about the BMF organization today

BMF was an official organization from 1985, when the Flenory brothers began their company as teens, until 2005, when they were arrested, charged, and sent to prison. By the mid-2000s, BMF was one of the biggest drug organizations in the country.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) charged the brothers and 100 of their known associates with drug crimes, including drug trafficking and money laundering.

The brothers were each sentenced to 30 years in prison. Terry was released in 2020 amid health and COVID-19 concerns. However, Meech will remain in prison until 2028.

At present, BMF is no longer active. However, the major players have been involved in consulting for the show or at least telling their stories in the Starz documentary BMF: Blowing Money Fast.