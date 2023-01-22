‘BMF’: This Is Why the Show Airs on Fridays Now

BMF is back. The second season of the hit crime drama is currently airing on Starz. Based on a true story, the series follows brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest Tee” Flenory (Da’Vinchi). The pair begin their drug enterprise as teens in Detroit in the 1980s before expanding It across the country.

As excited as fans are about the show’s return, there has been a major change. This is why it now airs on Fridays instead of Sundays.

Russell Hornsby as Charles Flenory and Michole Briana White as Lucille Flenory in ‘BMF’ | Starz

Much of what is seen on ‘BMF’ actually happened

Though some names, dates, and locations have been changed, much of what is seen on BMF actually happened in real life.

“I took some liberties, but everything there is based on a story,” BMF creator Randy Huggins told Urban Hollywood 411. “Obviously, you can’t have people’s names in there. Obviously, some of the places may have changed.” He added,

I don’t think there’s a character in there that I hadn’t heard of. I may have to take a creative liberty to make art pop a little bit more. I may have to take a creative license to make a scene funnier than it may have been, but that’s just part of telling a story. This is not a documentary.

‘BMF’ now airs on Fridays instead of Sundays

When Starz announced the premiere date for BMF Season 2, they revealed that the show would now air on Fridays instead of Sundays. Since a Friday night air date is known to be the least favorable date to air TV shows, some fans were stunned.

However, with the advent of streaming, traditional ratings matter slightly less. However, this has not stopped the ratings from dipping slightly since season 1. New episodes are now available to watch on the STARZ app Friday at midnight before it premieres on the channel that same day at 8 PM EST.

This offers viewers the entire weekend to watch a new episode before getting sucked back into their workweek. Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 will also air on Fridays beginning in March.

Only time will tell if this was a good move.

The BMF Immortal’s 1, 2, and 3 are coming ! ?BOOM?now i’m gonna Top the POWER UNIVERSE. you know the vibes • https://t.co/jnbpt4Vpb3 pic.twitter.com/AyZ1I0W3tQ — 50cent (@50cent) January 7, 2023

Several spinoffs are in the works

As Starz revamps, they are looking toward programming that has seen major success. The Power Universe, Outlander, P-Valley, and BMF are some of their biggest shows. As a result, they are doubling down on more BMF series with a BMF Universe that executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has dubbed BMF Immortal.

According to Deadline, planning for the spinoffs is in the early stages, and more information will be revealed later.

By the time Meech and Terry were arrested in 2005, BMF had several hubs across the country, and the brothers had more than 500 employees working under them.

Many of these figures are still alive, so there are so many more stories to tell.