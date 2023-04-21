Bob Dylan Considered This Folk Musician to Be a ‘Mentor’ of His

Bob Dylan is an influence for many other musicians. His introspective songwriting and combination of folk and rock led to many artists trying to imitate his style. However, the “Blowin’ in the Wind” singer still learned a thing or two from other musicians, and he considered one folk artist to be a “mentor” of his.

Gordon Lightfoot is one of Bob Dylan’s favorite artists

Gordon Lightfoot and Bob Dylan were born around the same time, but Lightfoot grew up in Canada, while Dylan was raised in America. However, both had similar musical upbringings, falling in love with folk, blues, and rock n’ roll genres. While American audiences might not be fully familiar with Lightfoot’s work, he is considered one of Canada’s best songwriters and a folk-rock legend.

He has many classic songs like “For Lovin’ Me”, “Early Morning Rain”, and “Ribbon of Darkness”. His songs have been recorded by many famous musicians like Dylan, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Neil Young, Jerry Lee Lewis, Eric Clapton, and Hank Williams Jr. Dylan considers him one of his favorite artists ever and has a tough time choosing his favorite song by him.

“Gordo’s been around as long as me,” Dylan told the Liverpool Echo. “‘Shadows’, ‘Sundown’, ‘If You Could Read My Mind’. I can’t think of any I don’t like.”

Dylan considers Lightfoot to be a ‘mentor’ of his

Bob Dylan and Gordon Lightfoot’s connection isn’t just through their music. The two musicians also shared the same manager, Albert Weissman. This is what got Lightfoot into the mainstream and onto Dylan’s radar. In an interview shared by Far Out, Dylan said he thinks Lightfoot’s catalog is perfect and considered the folk singer a mentor of his.

“I can’t think of any Gordon Lightfoot song I don’t like,” Dylan said. “Every time I hear a song of his, it’s like I wish it would last forever… Lightfoot became a mentor for a long time. I think he probably still is to this day.”

Bob Dylan has repeatedly shown the musician praise, and Gordon Lightfoot has also thrown it back to Dylan. In an interview with Forbes, Lightfoot was asked what song by Dylan stood out for him, and he chose a classic.

“There are so many. He’s a huge influence on me, actually, although my writing is nothing like his at all,” Lightfoot said. “It’s totally different, And yet he was such a huge influence on me. I’d have to go back to ‘Blowin’ In The Wind,’ I’m just gonna go standard with this guy.”

In a 2009 interview with Now Toronto, Lightfoot spoke on the friendship he built with Dylan and how having the same management kept them connected.

“I’ve known him for a long time, and I think he plays me on his satellite radio show,” Lightfoot shared. “We had the same management for a time, so through the years, we reconnected. We had several great parties over in Rosedale when I lived there. I haven’t seen him in a while, but nobody’s getting any younger.”