Bob Dylan Considered Writing a Song Called ‘Pig’ About 1 of His Fans

Bob Dylan’s relationship with his fans is different from the way many other musicians interact with their fans. Dylan rarely addresses his audience in concerts and reportedly used to feel afraid of interacting with them. Dylan agreed to sit down in a conversation with one of his most dedicated fans, though. This didn’t mean he liked him. Dylan told the fan he was considering writing an insulting song about him.

When Dylan lived in New York, he met A.J. Weberman, a self-proclaimed Dylanologist. Like many other fans, Weberman pored over lyrics in search of hidden meaning. However, his proximity to Dylan’s home allowed him to take things further. Weberman frequently dug through Dylan’s trash to the point that the musician had to order him to stay away.

Despite Weberman’s frequent invasions of his privacy, Dylan had multiple conversations with him, both in person and over the phone. In one recorded phone conversation from 1971, Dylan told Weberman he wanted to write a song about him.

“I think I’m going to write a song about you,” Dylan told Weberman, per GQ.

“I could use the publicity,” Weberman said. “What’s it called?”

“Pig.”

If Dylan did end up writing the song, he never released it publicly.

Why did Bob Dylan agree to meet with one of his most aggressive fans?

According to Joan Baez, who toured with and dated Dylan, he seemed genuinely afraid of his fans. After shows, he never seemed to know what to do if people approached him.

“I was always afraid for Bobby,” Baez said, adding, “He didn’t seem to have the stage fright kind of fear. He seemed to submerge that and it came out in paranoia about people afterwards, like coming at him for autographs. He was so terrified,” (via Rolling Stone).

If he was afraid of giving autographs to concertgoers, his decision to speak with Weberman, who consistently leaped over boundaries, is baffling. Dylan liked to put walls up, even with his friends. The intensity of Weberman’s attention made him worry about his family’s safety. It’s impossible to determine his reasoning.

Dylan’s problems with him did little to dampen Weberman’s love of the artist.

“Bob has never written a bad song,” he said. “Bob Dylan is a genius.”

He eventually attacked A.J. Weberman

Dylan’s frustration with Weberman eventually boiled over. When he found him outside his house, he attacked him.

“I’d been going though his trash,” Weberman said. “He knocked me down. I was glad to see him, even though he was banging my head against the sidewalk. Afterwards these bums come over and say, ‘Did he get much money?’ I say, ‘Money’? That was Bob Dylan.'”

Weberman noted that Dylan probably was in the right.

“He grabbed me, threw me to the ground, and started bangin’ my f***in’ head against the sidewalk,” Weberman said, per Salon. “I had it coming.”