Bob Dylan’s House in New York Sold for $560,000; It’s Now Worth Over $3 Million

Bob Dylan sold his historic New York City townhome for $560,000 over 20 years ago. Since then, the price of the legendary musician’s former property has quintupled. The gorgeous celebrity house is now worth over $3 million.

The singer-songwriter moved to New York in 1961 to pursue a music career

Bob Dylan in 2015 | Michael Kovac/WireImage

Bob Dylan grew up singing and playing music in his hometown of Hibbing, Minnesota. In 1961, after attending the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis for a year, he moved to New York City to pursue a music career.

Dylan performed in and around clubs in Greenwich Village and released his first album in 1962. But his fame rose with his follow-up, The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan, in 1963.

The singer-songwriter has released dozens of hit songs over the years, including “Mr. Tambourine Man,” “Blowing in the Wind,” and “Like a Rolling Stone.” He has won 10 Grammys, one Academy Award, and a Golden Globe and is in both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Grammy Hall of Fame.

In 2012, President Barack Obama presented Dylan with a Presidential Medal of Honor. And in 2016, the music icon earned a Nobel Prize in Literature. During his illustrious 60-year career, Dylan has amassed a net worth of nearly $500 million.

Bob Dylan’s house in New York City has skyrocketed in price

Bob Dylan's Harlem brownstone, where he lived for 14 years, hits the market for $3.6 million. https://t.co/HA9d5VQs6R pic.twitter.com/8XE5pQv2nR — ABC News (@ABC) June 17, 2017

The 81-year-old has moved back and forth between New York and Los Angeles over the years. And in 2000, Dylan sold his historic Harlem townhouse for around $560,000.

Located in Striver’s Row, the four-story, 4,500-square-foot brownstone features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. Gorgeous oak details, wainscoting, and crown molding adorn the home, designed by the renowned architect Stanford White. The townhouse also boasts an interior courtyard adjacent to a private, gated parking spot.

Dylan lived in the home for 14 years before selling it in 2000. The subsequent owners resold it in 2018 for $3.17 million. Today, the property is worth almost $3.4 million.

About Bob Dylan’s house in Malibu

Bob Dylan has a little cabin in the backyard of his sprawling Malibu estate, like the folk version of Marie Antoinette's Petit Trianon pic.twitter.com/OGyPlPU9Eh — Rachel Seville Tashjian (@theprophetpizza) March 12, 2019

Today, Bob Dylan lives in LA. He purchased his Malibu house between 1979 for 1980 for under $150,000.

The “Make You Feel My Love” singer-songwriter purchased several surrounding properties over the years to make his residence more private, the Daily Mail reports. The home is now over 6,000 square feet and has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Dylan’s estate also boasts a basketball court and outdoor pool. In addition, a detached wood cabin, a water tower, and several smaller structures dot the property.

Zillow estimates Bob Dylan’s house in Malibu is worth around $4.3 million. But considering how much work he’s done on the property, how much he’s expanded the original 1,800-square-foot home, and who he is, we suspect that number might be far higher.

Houses near Dylan’s residence sell for $3 million to $33 million. So there’s a good chance his property could be worth near the top of that range.

