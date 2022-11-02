Bob Dylan and Lenny Kravitz Once Talked For 3 Hours While Walking Around Paris in the Rain

Known for his literary and musical talents, Bob Dylan has become an iconic star over the course of his career. Through his creative endeavors, Dylan befriended many well-known celebrities, musicians, and stars throughout the years.

From Paul McCartney to Patti Smith, Dylan has collaborated with and commemorated many, many legends. Lenny Kravitz is another star who connects with Dylan, and the musician’s touching anecdote of their time together is a testimony to that.

A closer look at Bob Dylan and Lenny Kravitz’s connection

Thanks to Kravitz’s interview on The Howard Stern Show, his fans got to take a trip down memory lane with the beloved artist. Over the years, Kravitz has worked with David Bowie, Michael Jackson, and even Mick Jagger.

In the interview, Kravitz talked about what it was like to work with the one-and-only Dylan. Kravitz got to know Dylan while opening up for him while on tour. The serendipitous opportunity seemed to surprise Kravitz himself.

Despite Dylan’s reputation for being “unapproachable,” Kravitz formed a close bond with Dylan. Kravitz shared, “he’s always been really cool to me,” and Dylan once even called him up after a performance in Paris. Kravitz explained he came over to his house, and they simply hung out, but it didn’t stop there.

Lenny Kravitz and Bob Dylan once talked for 3 hours while walking around Paris in the rain

In the 2014 interview with Howard Stern, Kravitz went on to add after being inside for a while, Dylan decided they should take a walk around Paris. For three hours, Kravitz and Dylan walked around Paris in the rain, enjoying one another’s company. The pair talked about everything from politics to family.

Kravitz seemed to know another more intimate side of Dylan that not everyone did, and, in the interview, Stern couldn’t hide his shock, amazement, and awe over the meaningful revelation. Pulling out any detail he could, Stern reveled in the rare anecdote.

This rang true again in 2018 when Kravitz showcased one of Dylan’s harmonicas that was gifted to him on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. While sitting down with the late-night host, Kravitz joked that anyone who played the instrument would actually turn into Dylan himself. Jimmy Fallon put the harmonica to the test before delivering his best Dylan impersonation. All jokes aside, Kravitz took to Twitter to share the “special moment.”

Do musical legends Bob Dylan and Lenny Kravitz have plans to work together in the future?

Kravitz and Dylan’s close personal relationship may surprise some people, but, nevertheless, the pair definitely seem to vibe well with one another. With that being said, some fans and followers may be wondering if this means they can expect a professional collaboration from Dylan and Kravitz.

Though Kravitz and Dylan don’t have any public plans at the moment, the two definitely are still very active and busy. Currently on tour, at 81 years old, Dylan doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. More recently, Kravitz has been in the spotlight for his memoir, Let Love Rule.

Only time will tell if Kravitz and Dylan’s close bond will once again cause their paths to cross. Regardless, many are moved and intrigued by their unique dynamic and the perspective it has given to Dylan.

