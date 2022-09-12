Bob Dylan Still Lives in the Malibu Home He Bought for $105,000 in 1979

Bob Dylan is a music legend. The singer-songwriter has enjoyed a successful career since the 1960s and amassed an impressive net worth. Undoubtedly, Dylan can afford multiple houses across the globe, but he still lives in a place he bought for $105,000 in 1979.

The folk icon has made a fortune during his long career

Bob Dylan performing in 1979 in San Francisco | George Rose/Getty Images

At a young age, Bob Dylan was inspired by rock stars such as Elvis Presley and Little Richard. He even played in various bands while in high school and college.

According to Biography, in 1960, after dropping out of college and moving to New York City, Dylan attracted the attention of some music industry insiders. Soon, he signed a record deal and began releasing music.

It didn’t take long before Dylan became known for his poetic folk songs such as “Blowin’ in the Wind,” “The Times They Are a-Changin,” and “Subterranean Homesick Blues.” He also used his music and fame to support civil rights and antiwar protests, becoming a representative of young people who were tired of the status quo at the time.

Dylan continued to release music for the next several decades. The 81-year-old has won dozens of awards, including 10 Grammys. He has also been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In 2016, Dylan even received the Nobel Prize in Literature for his impactful songwriting work.

Thanks to his hugely successful career, Bob Dylan’s net worth is an estimated $500 million. He has earned much of that fortune through record sales, streaming, and touring. However, Dylan’s net worth also grew significantly in 2020 when he sold his entire catalog to Universal Music Publishing Group for $400 million. And in 2021, he reportedly sold his master records to Sony for $200 million.

Bob Dylan lives in the Malibu home he bought for $105,000 in 1979

The folk icon can afford to hang his hat anywhere in the world, though nowadays Bob Dylan lives in a Malibu house he bought in 1979.

According to the Daily Mail, Dylan purchased the home for $105,000. Over the years, he acquired neighboring properties and expanded the original lot into a sprawling compound. The main house is now a reported 6,000 square feet and includes six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Although Dylan built a wood cabin on his property, the singer also updates his home in other ways to keep up with the times, such as installing solar panels.

Bob Dylan’s house in New York jumped in price after he sold it

The “Mr. Tambourine Man” singer has owned numerous properties. One is a townhouse in New York City that has since quintupled in price since he sold it.

According to Curbed, Bob Dylan bought the home in Harlem in 1986 and sold it in 2000 for $560,000. Since then, the historic abode — built in 1891 — has been renovated and updated with modern appliances. It’s now worth over $3 million.

