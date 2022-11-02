Bob Dylan’s Complicated Dinner Order is Hard to Say in 1 Breath

TL;DR:

Bob Dylan | Fiona Adams/Redferns

Bob Dylan’s significant collection of songs, awards, and even a Nobel Prize has lifted him to near-mythic status as an American songwriter, but he still has to take the time to sit and eat a meal like the rest of us. The musician has written about food in several of his songs, but he once also spoke about what was on the menu for his dinner. The lengthy order is difficult to recite in one breath.

Bob Dylan has written about food in his songs

Dylan has written about food and drink in his music before. In his 1976 song “One More Cup of Coffee,” he writes about getting another cup of coffee for the road before he goes. While some have speculated that the song is about his crumbling relationship with his first wife, Sara Lownds, Dylan explained that it was about an experience he had at a party in France. When he left, he asked for another coffee.

“One more cup of coffee for the road/One more cup of coffee before I go/To the valley below,” he sings.

In his 1969 song “Country Pie,” Dylan penned lyrics about, unsurprisingly, pie.

“Raspberry, strawberry, lemon and lime/What do I care?/Blueberry, apple, cherry, pumpkin and plum/Call me for dinner, honey, I’ll be there.”

Bob Dylan listed some of the food he’d order for dinner

With the exception of the break he took due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Dylan has been touring endlessly since the 1980s. As a result, many of his meals are taken on the road. This didn’t stop him from rattling off an extensive dinner order in a 1986 interview with Interview Magazine.

When asked, “What’s for dinner?” Dylan responded: “Grilled corn on the cob black-eyed peas beet root salad spinach and pilaf deep-fried cauliflower French-fried chicken and gravy French-fried cabbage pinto beans and rice cocoa angel cake.”

Though it seems that Dylan recited his dinner order in one breath, it wouldn’t be easy to get all that out without stopping for air.

The musician owns a whiskey distillery

Dylan spoke about his food order, but he’s more involved in the beverage industry. Dylan began selling whiskey with Heaven’s Door Spirits in 2018.

“We both wanted to create a collection of American whiskeys that, in their own way, tell a story,” Dylan said, per The New York Times. “I’ve been traveling for decades, and I’ve been able to try some of the best spirits that the world of whiskey has to offer. This is great whiskey.”

Heaven’s Door executive Marc Bushala said Dylan has all the qualities of a good whiskey salesman.

“Dylan has these qualities that actually work well for a whiskey,” Bushala said. “He has great authenticity. He is a quintessential American. He does things the way he wants to do them. I think these are good attributes for a super-premium whiskey as well.”