Bobby Bones Isn’t the Only ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contestant to Make it Further Than Expected

Bobby Bones’ season of Dancing With the Stars was eventful. The radio host got injured twice but still delivered a top-tier performance that secured his win. He isn’t the only Dancing With the Stars contestant to make it further than expected. Here are three who beat the odds in their quest for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

Bobby Bones had the lowest odds of winning ‘Dancing With the Stars’

(L-R): Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess win ‘Dancing With the Stars’ | Eric McCandless/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Bones joined the 27th season of DWTS in September 2018, pairing up with professional dancer Sharna Burgess. The host had the lowest odds of taking home the crown out of all the contestants.

Bones even endured injuries during training after his partner elbowed him twice. “There was blood and a tooth,” he told PEOPLE. Bones also consistently had low scores throughout the season, which he felt was a deliberate move by the judges to prevent him from winning. “I don’t think they want me to win, frankly,” he said.

Bones added that he believed the judges wanted a contestant with more dancing experience to clinch the win. But he defied all odds and was declared the winner of the 27th season. Bones’ victory was secured after receiving a 54 out of 60 score for his Cha-Cha and freestyle routine. Fans were divided over the win, with many feeling he didn’t deserve it.

Following his victory, Bones became a mentor for seasons 16 and 17 of American Idol. He also starred in Breaking Bobby Bones in 2021 and hosts his own talk show, The Bobby Bones Show, which features guests from the country music industry.

Bristol Palin received death threats for her success on ‘DWTS’

Bristol Palin also had a rough season on DWTS. The star appeared in the 2010 season of the show paired with pro Mark Ballas. Ballas had competed for years the show and won twice before partnering with Palin.

However, she and Ballas didn’t seem like the right fit and even once had a brawl where Palin accused her partner of being emotionally absent. According to Entertainment Weekly, Palin felt Ballas was indifferent toward her and would have preferred to be paired up with his former partners like Sabrina Bryan and Shawn Johnson.

What’s more, the pair registered the lowest scores for several weeks but still managed to avoid elimination, which resulted in intense scrutiny of the credibility of the polls. Fraudulent online voting allegations were raised, but ABC executives came to their defense, assuring the public that the voting process wasn’t rigged.

Palin’s success even resulted in her receiving death threats and negative attention. Ballas and Palin didn’t win the show, but they finished in third place. Palin has since become a reality TV star, notably appearing in Teen Mom OG as Farrah Abraham’s replacement. She also began working as a real estate agent in Texas in 2018.

Master P earned the lowest score in ‘DWTS’ history

Grocery Store Joe's #DWTS salsa was terrible, but at least he didn't get an 8 like Master P https://t.co/1ElSr3Mbwo pic.twitter.com/5cSvuE5hdI — Gold Derby (@GoldDerby) October 16, 2018

Looking at Master P’s career, it’s easy to see why the public didn’t believe in him during his time on DWTS. He is a rapper, actor, businessman, record executive, and most certainly not a dancer. Other stars with no prior dance experience have competed, but Master P’s turn didn’t end well.

Master P took over from his son Romeo who had to step away from the competition following an injury. The record exec was partnered with Ashly DelGrosso, but his pasodoble earned him and his partner a total score of 8 out of 30, the lowest score ever on the show. He was eliminated in the fourth week.

RELATED: ‘DWTS’: Bobby Bones Asked How Tyra Banks Was Doing As Host, Fans Say the Show Is ‘Not the Same’