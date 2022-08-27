Bobby Flay and Daughter Sophie Flay’s Breakfast Burrito Calls for a Unique, Crunchy Addition

Breakfast burritos are one of the easiest and most delicious breakfast foods ever invented. And to bring the dish up a notch, Food Network star Bobby Flay and daughter Sophie Flay suggest adding a unique crunchy ingredient. Here’s a breakdown of the celebrity chef’s recipe.

Sophie Flay and Bobby Flay’s Breakfast Burrito recipe uses potato chips for crunch

(L-R): Chef Bobby Flay and Sophie Flay attend a ceremony honoring chef Bobby Flay with a Star on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on June 2, 2015, in Hollywood, California. | Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

The Flays’ Breakfast Burrito recipe — which they recently shared on Good Morning America — combines all the southern Tex-Mex flavors Bobby is known for and also incorporates the crunchy goodness of potato chips. Bobby often adds potato chips to his staple recipes. He also offers them as an option at his burger chain, Bobby’s Burger Palace.

“Some of you may have added chips to your sandwiches as kids, and if people ever told you that you were nuts, I’m here to say that you’re not!” Bobby captioned his Food Network Crunchburger recipe. “It’s a way to get a true contrast of textures.”

The Flays’ recipe for Breakfast Burritos starts with a quick homemade salsa and sauce

The first step in making the Flays’ breakfast burrito is probably preparing a fresh tomato salsa. The recipe calls for combining three seeded and finely diced plum tomatoes, half of a small onion that’s been finely diced, a teaspoon of chipotle in adobo (which can be found canned in the Mexican food aisle), two tablespoons of chopped cilantro, the juice of one lime, a tablespoon of avocado oil, and salt and pepper to taste.

While this salsa will be used in the burrito, Bobby notes it’s also great for dipping chips. And for those in a rush, he suggests sticking with a good quality store-bought salsa.

The next step is making Bobby’s secret sauce. It calls for chipotle peppers, roasted red peppers, and mayonnaise. Add all three ingredients to a blender or food processor, and blend to make a smooth, spreadable sauce.

Next, cook the eggs

After preparing the salsa, Bobby suggests heating the tortillas on a warm saute pan for five to 10 seconds on each side before placing them on a plate. He then adds a layer of the secret sauce to the tortillas and sets them aside.

Then after swirling a tablespoon of butter in the heated pan, he adds two whisked eggs and swirls them around the pan on low heat.

As the eggs begin to set, you add cheese to the middle. Then gently fold the eggs in on all sides into a rectangle shape, flipped, and then cooked for five to 10 seconds without pressing down.

How to assemble the burritos

Once the eggs are done, place them in the middle of the tortilla atop the sauce. Bobby begins layering the burrito, starting with two slices of cooked crispy bacon, and a few thin slices of avocado.

He spoons the reserved salsa on top of the avocados. For the final layer, he sprinkles on a handful (about six to eight) of crunchy potato chips. Then fold the burrito closed, seam down, and cut in half before serving.

