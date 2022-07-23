Bobby Flay and His Daughter Sophie Will Star in a New Food Network Show Together

Bobby Flay has teamed up with his daughter, Sophie Flay, for a new show on the Food Network. What do we know about their latest project and their other previous endeavors? Plus, how old is Sophie, and what else is she known for? Read on to learn more.

(L-R) Sophie Flay and Bobby Flay | Paul Morigi/Getty Images for The Stronach Group

Bobby Flay and his daughter will star in ‘Bobby and Sophie on the Coast’ for the Food Network

Bobby and Sophie on the Coast will premiere on the Food Network on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. And Bobby Flay said he’s excited to focus on the west coast along with Sophie since it’s her territory. Notably, he’s from New York.

“Sophie and I have always loved to use food to explore the neighborhoods we visit. Now, we have the opportunity to visit the local establishments on the west coast and get to know the talented chefs who continue to utilize the local ingredients that reflect what [Los Angeles] cuisine is all about,” he said (per Deadline).

Jane Latman, President of Home & Food Content and Streaming at Warner Bros. Discovery, also offered, “Bobby’s adventurous spirit and culinary expertise, mixed with Sophie’s West Coast savvy as a local reporter who has her pulse on what’s happening, plus delicious food, equals an irresistible series.”

Latman added the pair will dine at “the timeless restaurants and new hot spots to give viewers a taste of what Los Angeles has to offer.”

Bobby Flay & Daughter Sophie Hit LA Hotspots For New Food Network Series https://t.co/Zfmr2HW9wP — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 11, 2022

How old is Bobby Flay’s daughter, Sophie?

Sophie was born in 1996 during the second of her father’s three marriages. Her mother is Kate Connelly, who co-hosted Robin Leach Talking Food, and her parents were married from 1995 to 1998.

Notably, Sophie is Flay’s only child. She is “currently a community journalist for ABC7 in Los Angeles, a position the young reporter secured shortly after graduating from the University of Southern California, with a degree in broadcast and digital journalism,” according to a Food Network bio.

Bobby and Sophie on the Coast isn’t the only project the father-daughter duo has taken on together. They hit the streets of New York in search of delicious local cuisines for The Flay List, also on the Food Network. And they hosted a podcast on Apple.

Bobby Flay and Sophie Flay bring different flavors to their work

Though Bobby and Sophie Flay share some things in common, they bring different perspectives to their projects. “I’m a man, she’s a woman, I’m really an east coaster, she’s a west coaster. We come from two different generations,” Bobby Flay told PEOPLE.

“And while we have lots of things that we have in common in terms of life, there are things that clearly differentiate us in so many ways,” the Food Network star continued. “I always feel like Sophie brings out the stereotypical ‘guy in his fifties’ attitude [in me].”

As for Sophie, she said, “I feel really lucky that we get to have these conversations off microphone and on microphone too, so other people get to enjoy them as well.”

RELATED: Bobby Flay Has an Insane Net Worth — How He Makes His Millions Outside of His New Food Network Contract