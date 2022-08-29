These Bobby Flay Potato Salads Are Perfect for a Labor Day Cookout

Summer barbecues aren’t complete without a hearty side of carbs. Luckily, Bobby Flay has four amazing potato salad recipes ideal for your upcoming Labor Day cookout.

Bobby Flay’s Texas-Style Potato Salad With Mustard and Pickled Red Onions is full of flavor

For those looking for a recipe packed with zesty flavors, Bobby Flay’s Texas-Style Potato Salad is the perfect pick. And the best part is that lots of people likely already have the required ingredients in their pantry.

The recipe calls for pickling red onions. A mixture of salt, red wine vinegar, mustard seeds, and sugar is brought to a boil for a minute or so. After the liquid cools, thinly sliced red onions are added and refrigerated. The onions are then drained, keeping the liquid aside for later.

Flay boils new red potatoes until tender, drains them, and cuts them into thick slices. He places the potatoes in a bowl and adds chopped boiled eggs, pickled onions, and diced roasted red pepper.

A mixture of mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, whole grain mustards, and reserved pickling liquid is then added in, along with parsley and salt and pepper to taste. Flay suggests serving the salad cold or at room temperature, according to Food Network.

His German Potato Salad is a light, mayo-free side

While most potato salad recipes call for mayonnaise, Bobby Flay’s German Potato Salad uses a vinaigrette instead. He starts by boiling new potatoes and quartered onions in a pot on the grill until cooked. After discarding the onions and draining and cooling the potatoes, he cuts them into cubes.

Flay then crisps bacon in a pan and transfers it to a paper towel. Using the bacon fat, he cooks chopped red onions and adds cider vinegar, oil, and Dijon mustard.

He cooks the dressing for a few minutes, adds salt and pepper, and gently folds it into the sliced potatoes. Last, he finishes the salad with a garnish of parsley and green onions.

Bobby Flay’s Grilled Fingerling Potato Salad incorporates Mediterranean flavors

Flay’s Grilled Fingerling Potato Salad incorporates ingredients like feta cheese, olives, and Greek olive oil, giving it a fresh Mediterranean flavor. To start, he boils green beans, drains them into ice water, and then halves them.

Fingerling potatoes then get boiled until tender, cooled, and halved lengthwise. A dressing of lemon juice, red wine vinegar, honey, salt, pepper, and Dijon mustard is whisked together and then emulsified with olive oil.

After sprinkling the potatoes with salt, pepper, and some canola oil, Flay throws them on the grill over medium heat until golden brown. He then tosses the potatoes with the green beans, feta, oregano, olives, and the dressing. Last, he sprinkles a garnish of salt, pepper, olive oil, and parsley on top.

Bobby Flay’s recipe for Grilled Warm Potato Salad features roasted garlic and black olive dressing

Flay’s Grilled Warm Potato Salad with Roasted Garlic and Black Olive Dressing is simple to make. He starts by whisking honey, chopped roasted garlic, red wine vinegar, salt, and pepper together to make a dressing. Next, he adds pitted and coarsely chopped kalamata olives and parsley.

Then, Flay coats par-cooked, round-sliced red potatoes in canola oil, salt, and pepper and grills them on both sides until golden. After coarsely chopping the grilled potatoes, he tosses them with the dressing and serves the salad warm.

