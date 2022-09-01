Bobby Flay’s 4 Light Summer Salads to Take to a Labor Day Picnic

Summer is winding down. But there are still a few weeks left to enjoy the perfect summer salad. Bobby Flay recently shared a few simple and tasty salad recipes that are great for the remaining summer days.

A grilled zucchini salad served with a lemon-herb vinaigrette

Chef Bobby Flay on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ on September 26, 2019 | Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The first salad Flay recommended is a grilled zucchini salad. The thinly-sliced zucchini makes the perfect base for the dish. Grilling should take just about a minute per side, until the zucchini is slightly charred and a little wilted.

Some added details that take it over the top? A lemon-herb vinaigrette, made from ingredients like Dijon mustard, lemon zest, and olive oil, plus shaved romano cheese and some toasted pine nuts.

The grilled corn salad takes a little more effort, but is definitely worth it!

Flay also shared his recipe for a grilled corn salad. After grilling the corn, making sure it’s charred on all sides, and removing the kernels, Flay recommends cooking it in creme fraiche, a sort of sour cream.

Even though grilling the corn makes this salad recipe a little more involved, it’s still relatively low-key. You can also add your own twist on the recipe with different types of cheese, or spice things up with chili powder. After adding the corn kernels and other ingredients to a pan, simply heat and stir until creamy and heated all the way through.

This Bobby Flay avocado salad is quick, easy, and delicious for summer

If you’re looking for a quick recipe for a fresh-tasting salad, Flay has got you covered. The recipe for his crunchy avocado salad only takes 15 minutes. It can be thrown together with whatever you have in your fridge, from tomatoes and chickpeas, to parsley and cumin, all topped off with crunched-up tortilla chips.

The avocado salad is definitely the one to go for if you’re trying to whip something up quickly, or if you want to put a dish together without having to go to the grocery store for lots of obscure ingredients. If you’re looking for a low-effort recipe that yields a high-quality salad, this is the one to go with!

The toasted couscous salad is perfect for end-of-summer days

Flay’s toasted Israeli couscous salad incorporates some of Flay’s favorite grilled vegetables, like zucchini, cherry tomatoes, and bell peppers. This recipe takes a little more time than some of the others; instead of just tossing all the veggies and seasonings together, you also have to toast and cook the couscous.

Start by mixing up the marinade, made up of vinegar, mustard, and olive oil, then pour over the vegetables. After they’ve been sufficiently soaked, throw the veggies on the grill until they’ve cooked through.

While the vegetables are grilling, you have plenty of time to toast and cook the couscous. When both components of the recipe are ready, put them together in a large bowl, then toss the ingredients, along with any remaining marinade.

Flay’s summer salad recipes are perfect for any last-day-of-summer lazy days, or Labor Day parties, whether you’re looking to grill, or just throw whatever you’ve got in the fridge together in a bowl.

