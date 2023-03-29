Body Language Expert Analyzes ‘Flirtatious’ Meghan Markle Throwback Video: ‘She Deserves an Oscar’

A body language expert analyzed a “flirtatious” Meghan Markle video she made before she met Prince Harry. Meghan took viewers along for an average day in her life, showing them some of the highlights of Toronto.

Expert analyzes Meghan Markle’s body language in 2015 video

Body language expert Judi James looked at the 2015 video Meghan made in collaboration with department store Holt Renfrew, titled “A Day in the Life of Meghan Markle.”

The video opens with Meghan leaving a hotel while drinking coffee and looking at her phone before noticing the camera and greeting the viewer. Then she invites them along for her typical day to see her “favorite spots in Toronto.”

James told Express that Meghan “deserves an Oscar” for giving that kind of surprised, “Oh, I didn’t see you there” moment at the beginning of the clip.

“Meghan is full of positive energy and asides to the camera. As she shows us around her ‘favorite places’ she deserves an Oscar for the first few seconds of the video alone, when she emerges from revolving doors sipping coffee and studying her phone to pretend to be totally surprised as she is greeted by the camera,” James said.

The body language expert continued, “Her technique is to make us, her audience, feel we have been waiting outside to surprise her, as she immediately engages in a very personal dialogue with the camera, inviting us to follow her using signals of collusion and friendship.”

Meghan shows off her Toronto favorites in the video

Among the highlights is the Shangri-La hotel, which Meghan says has a spa that’s “so good” and Soho House Toronto, which she calls “basically Tig headquarters.” Meghan explains, “I write my stories here, I take my meetings here, and it’s kind of amazing because, all over the world, if I’m traveling, Soho House can still be home base.”

She also points out her favorite shops at Kensington Market, including the bakery, fishmonger, and butcher shop. “Anything where you’re supporting local farmers and artisans, you have to do that. It’s just the best,” Meghan says. “And the quality is so much better.”

James said Meghan comes across as a “best friend” with a tone that’s similar to influencers.

“Looking at Meghan’s pre-Harry pitch to her audience we can see she’s very much into positioning herself as their best friend, in the same way that influencers will often try to create a one-to-one virtual bond with their websites,” she explained.

Meghan even stops to talk to fans and take photos with them.

Body language expert says Meghan Markle shows ‘ranges’ that include ‘sweet and friendly’ and ‘fashion-spread flirtatious

Throughout the video, Meghan models a variety of outfits. Her day ends at the Harbord Room restaurant, where she says she celebrated her birthday party with her Suits castmates.

“[Meghan’s] body language as we are shown around by her ranges from sweet and friendly to fashion-spread flirtatious as she flicks and preens her hair and poses elegantly in several different outfits,” James said.

The body language expert continued, “It’s like going around with your most beautiful, high-achieving friend and sitting in awe as she shows that she is good at absolutely everything.”

