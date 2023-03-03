Body Language Expert Analyzes How Kate Middleton Acted During Appearance After News Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Were Evicted From Frogmore

While news about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dominates headlines almost daily, it’s been business as usual for the working members of the royal family. And now a body language is pointing out how Prince William and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) acted during an appearance following the surprising news that the Sussexes have been evicted from their Frogmore Cottage home.

Kate Middleton attends the St David’s Day Parade during a visit to the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

King Charles evicted Prince Harry and Meghan following release of ‘Spare’

On March 1, it was reported that the duke and duchess were evicted from Frogmore Cottage which is located on the grounds of Home Park in Windsor, England. While the news recently broke, King Charles III actually began the eviction process in January just one day after Harry released his tell-all memoir Spare.

“This eviction surely spells the end of Harry and Meghan’s time in the U.K.,” a source told The Sun.

The Sussexes’ spokesperson later confirmed that the couple had been asked to leave Frogmore saying: “We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage.”

It’s believed that the king has offered the Frogmore house to Prince Andrew. However, the disgraced prince is reportedly resisting the idea of moving there as the five-bedroom cottage is a significant downgrade from his 30-room Royal Lodge property where he has resided since 2002.

Copies of Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ unwrapped from protective packaging at bookstore in London | Leon Neal/Getty Images

Body language expert says Kate ‘lacked any negativity’ during appearance

Amid the drama, the Prince and Princess of Wales visited the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards for the St. David’s Day Parade, and body language expert Judi James analyzed the pair’s appearance and how they handled their emotions.

“If Kate was aware of or was pondering over the decision to ‘evict’ Harry and Meghan from Frogmore, it was not reflected in her body language here,” James told Express. “In her fashionably quirky statement hat and stunning, eye-catching red coat that is almost military in its sharp tailored lines, she appears to be doing everything to project a very confident and joyfully animated image. This ‘double-take’ look would not be one to pull off if anyone was feeling uncomfortable or preferring to keep a low-key profile.

“Her body language as she wears it suggests she is lacking in any negatively self-conscious feelings. Kate’s smile is dimpled here, suggesting genuine happiness, and her chin is pulled inwards to her neck slightly as she laughs, showing a desire to share the fun.”

Honoured and delighted to be the new Colonel of the Welsh Guards and to join friends, families and loved ones for the #StDavidsDay parade at Combermere Barracks this lunchtime.



[1/4] pic.twitter.com/JQY7kc1RiK — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 1, 2023

Prince William is ‘grateful’ for Kate’s ‘powerhouse appearances’

James also spoke about the Prince of Wales’ demeanor during their outing and said William showed that he is “grateful” for his wife’s “powerhouse appearances.”

“In his authentic military uniform, William looks slightly less assertive,” James noted. “His facial expression looks warm and slightly bashful, with softened features hinting he might be very slightly concerned about working through any new controversy. When it comes to his brother it is often William seeming to have to emerge as the face of the Firm straight after any new headlines.”

James added: “Although Kate seems to pass the test for resilience and stoicism with flying colors, William does seem to look grateful for her powerhouse appearances … Like the late queen, Kate’s ‘Teflon’ body language seems to grow stronger in terms of signals of upbeat confidence the more the royals get mired in any controversial headlines.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds