Body Language Expert Analyzes Kate Middleton’s Parenting Style, Determines 1 Child She’s ‘Most Relaxed’ With

A body language expert analyzed Kate Middleton’s parenting style with each of her children, pointing out which child she seems most relaxed with. Does Kate have a favorite child?

Kate Middleton has a hands-on ‘motivational’ parenting style

Body language expert Judi James shared her analysis with Express, explaining how Kate is a hands-on “motivational mother” to Prince Louis, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte.

“Kate has some overall body language traits with her children that we can see giving a balanced blend of loving attention and reassurance or ‘soothing’ rituals, like patting, hair-stroking, and mimed hugs and the kind of calm, fuss-free behavior that will grow all three children’s confidence and enjoyment when they appear in public,” James explained.

She continued, “Children can pick up on a parent’s body language cues like signals of anxiety or tension, and Kate seems to be very good at making sure this doesn’t happen.”

James added, “She looks like a motivational mother rather than a tense one, spending time to try to create as many enjoyable moments during public appearances as she can so that her children don’t learn to dread them as previous generations of royals have.”

Expert looks at Kate Middleton’s interactions with Prince George

The body language expert noted Kate’s interactions with George. “We can see her using intense listening and conversational skills with George to ensure he will find his public appearances don’t feel too much like a chore or nothing better than his necessary duty as a future king,” James explained.

She continued, “Her body language with her elder son [George] suggests she and William are in total agreement when it comes to how he should be brought up, given the uniqueness of his role.”

The Prince of Wales and their oldest have a unique bond, James pointed out. “William tends to pair off with George more than Kate at public events, with the two future kings dressing alike and George mirroring his father’s body language to suggest some intensive role modelling,” she explained.

James continued, “Kate tends to compliment this mirroring by behaving towards them in the same way now that George is older, endorsing it while also offering a hand to hold or a small pat on the back to George now and again.”

Kate is a role model to Princess Charlotte, expert says

James also shared how Kate appears to be a role model to her middle child. “Charlotte, on the other hand, is clearly using Kate as her role model and this would imply strong levels of empathy and admiration between mother and daughter,” the body language expert said.

“Kate will tend to hold Charlotte’s hand in public, although less frequently now, and Charlotte seems to be role-sharing the care of little Louis now when they are out together as a family,” James continued. “Kate might have needed to deal with at least one ‘moment’ when Charlotte shed some tears in public in the past but there is no sense that Kate is anticipating any problems since.”

The expert added, “She even looking relaxed when Charlotte did what many small children do, trying to pull her mum along when she was spending too much time talking.”

Expert says the Princess of Wales is ‘most relaxed’ around her youngest child

Kate is her “most relaxed” with her youngest child, according to the expert. “Kate looked so utterly radiant at Louis’ christening that his birth almost seemed to signal the beginning of Kate’s launch as a confident and popular royal in her own right,” she explained.

James continued, “She looked at her most relaxed as a parent and the equally relaxed and eternally happy-looking Louis seemed to bring smiles, playfulness and joy into all four of their lives.”

Recently, the expert noted, “Kate looks wonderfully indulgent with Louis but that’s probably because he is the most uninhibited of her children, lacking any signals of shyness and seeming completely undaunted by public events.”

James added, “With two older siblings to inherit some of the pressures of being royal, Louis must need less training when it comes to royal protocols and behaviors and any that he does need can be supplied by his siblings as well as his mum and dad.”

