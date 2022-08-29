Body Language Expert Analyzes Moments Meghan Markle Was Caught Sticking Her Tongue Out and the Meaning Behind It

Meghan Markle surprisingly has been spotted sticking her tongue out on multiple occasions. Her body language is often analyzed as many royal watchers look for revealing clues about the hidden meanings of her gestures. One expert looked at the way Meghan stuck her tongue out in the past and shared what it means about the duchess.

Meghan Markle | GEOFF PUGH/AFP via Getty Images

Meghan Markle has been caught sticking her tongue out

Body language expert Judi James shared her insights with Express as she analyzed some of the moments when Meghan was spotted sticking her tongue out.

“Meghan used this gesture when she was wearing her more formal royal clothing for the first time,” James said. “It implies a desire to look funny and ‘real’ rather than stiff and starchy.”

James compared it to the way Princess Diana “used to employ similar, self-effacing traits” as a way to “connect with her fans.”

The expert explained, “When [Diana] was appearing at very dressy royal events, [she was seen] often grinning and rolling her eyes at the cameras to show she was still natural and down-to-earth despite wearing a long gown and a tiara.”

Expert analyzed Meghan’s various ‘tongue-pokes’

James looked closely at three different types of tongue-pokes Meghan has exhibited in the past.

Meghan was seen with her tongue peeking out between her teeth when looking at a paper during a visit to Brinsworth House to help make Christmas decorations one year.

Meghan showed a “very childish gesture of concentration,” according to James. The expert shared the way “babies and small kids will often poke their tongue from their mouths when they’re thinking hard or working on something they find complex.”

Meghan was also famously seen sticking out her tongue while attending a celebration for Prince Charles’ 70th birthday at Buckingham Palace.

James called this instance of the tongue-poke “naughty fun” and a contrast to her formal dress, with the expert calling Meghan “down-to-earth.”

In this case, Meghan had her tongue “partly protruded” and her upper lip was “puckered,” James explained.

James further noted how Meghan had an “emphatic eye-smile” in the moment “to show she’s using the gesture as a tie-sign to share a chuckle with her fans.”

The expert added, “This type of poke can also be quite flirty, which is why she’ll often use it when Harry is watching.”

Meghan’s ‘cheekiest’ tongue poke has made an appearance in the past

James called a third type Meghan’s tongue-poke gesture the “cheekiest,” and it was seen when the Duchess of Sussex attended a friend’s wedding as well as during her first Christmas at Sandringham.

The body language expert noted the way Meghan had “raised her eyebrows” as well as “widened” her eyes while she smiled and her tongue was clamped by her teeth.

James said this is the “sort of gesture that would get a mirrored response.”

