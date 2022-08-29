Body Language Expert Analyzes Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s Smiles

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton both have beautiful smiles but a body language expert pointed out the differences in their facial expressions. Meghan’s smile, the expert said, is more “emotional” in nature, while Kate’s “has little variation.”

Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Kate Middleton | Paul Grover- WPA Pool/Getty Images

Body language expert analyzed Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s smiles

Expert Judi James analyzed Meghan and Kate’s smiles and found some differences between their pearly grins.

James told Express, “With Meghan and Kate we have two of the most beautiful smiles on the planet. In terms of sheer beauty and aesthetics they are quite similar.”

She added, “Both tend to perform symmetric mouth smiles with an even baring of the upper line of teeth.”

James also pointed out how to tell whether or not both women have authentic smiles. “Their cheeks are raised and rounded and the smile is reflected in their eyes, which makes a smile look congruent and therefore authentic,” she explained.

Expert called Meghan’s smile ‘more emotional’ in nature

In comparing Meghan and Kate’s happy expressions, James shared how Meghan displays a “more emotional” grin in general.

“Any subtle differences in their smiles will tend to reflect their lives and careers,” she said. “Meghan’s smile shows more emotional variation and includes some stunningly communicative eye expressions.”

James noted that Meghan’s smile encourages “conversation” and allows a connection with whomever she speaks with, which serves her well with “campaigning and charity work.”

She continued, “Her eye expressions show an amazing range that would help people feel closer to her and maybe more understanding of her personality.”

James also pointed out how Meghan exhibits “an excited eye expression as she smiles” sometimes. Additionally, Meghan may display “the very loving expression she throws at Harry” or “a head-tilt smile that maybe shows her fun side.”

Kate Middleton has a ‘long-lasting’ smile that’s perfect for royal engagements, expert noted

By comparison, Kate doesn’t deviate a lot from her “signature” beautiful smile, James shared. “Kate’s smile has little variation, making it one that works well for her future role as queen,” the expert explained.

James added, “When she has changed her public smile range recently she has added a nose-wrinkling, open mouthed smile/laugh, but her signature smile tends to be one that is long-lasting for all those royal meet-and-greets.”

Meghan Markle’s smile is ‘bulletproof,’ expert said

James previously analyzed Meghan’s smile, telling Express it’s “bulletproof.”

She explained, “If Meghan has moods then they only really happen behind the scenes. As her appearance at St Paul’s proved during the jubilee, she has a smile that is both beautiful and bulletproof.”

James added, “Not only does it look congruent and authentic on her good days, it can also mask any underlying tensions or sadness when she is suffering internally.”

The expert noted that there can be a dramatic shift when Meghan’s facial expression suddenly changes. “The problem with such a perma-smile though is that, when it drops, the impact is dramatic,” James explained.

